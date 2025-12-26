Hà Nội shopping festival 2025 opens to boost domestic consumption

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Shopping Festival 2025 opened yesterday evening at the Culture, Information and Sports Centre on Cao Lỗ Street, Đông Anh commune.

The event featured 120 standard booths, the festival has attracted nearly 110 enterprises from 14 provinces and cities nationwide, including Điện Biên, Lào Cai, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên, Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hà Nội, Thanh Hóa, Đà Nẵng, Hồ Chí Minh City and Khánh Hòa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Thế Hiệp said the festival is expected to stimulate the circulation of goods, enhance the competitiveness of businesses and honour the value of Vietnamese products. It also contributes to the effective implementation of the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods.”

The festival serves as an important bridge between producers and consumers, helping local businesses reach new customers and fostering a healthy and civilised commercial environment. At the same time, it promotes the image of Đông Anh as a dynamic and friendly locality, Hiệp noted.

Booths are arranged in themed zones, including areas for showcasing typical products, product demonstrations, regional culinary culture, and trade and business networking, alongside a range of sideline activities.

On display are a wide variety of products representing key sectors, such as local specialties, One Commune – One Product (OCOP) items, traditional craft village products, food and beverages, textiles and garments, leather goods, and fashion accessories.

On the same day, the second round of a trade fair promoting specialty products, traditional craft villages and OCOP items was held at the Southern Hà Nội wholesale market in Bình Minh commune, with nearly 200 booths. — VNS