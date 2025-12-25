Vingroup withdraws bid for the North–South high-speed railway project

HÀ NỘI — Vingroup JSC has officially submitted a document to the Government requesting to withdraw its investment registration for the North–South high-speed railway project.

The decision was carefully considered to ensure maximum concentration of resources on strategic infrastructure projects that the group has recently been assigned to implement.

A notable example is the Olympic Sports Urban Area project in Hà Nội, covering more than 9,000 hectares.

This is a special, nationally significant project entrusted by the Government to Vingroup, with the aim of showcasing Việt Nam’s national identity to the world.

As such, Vingroup has determined that it must mobilise all available resources to ensure the project is completed on schedule and meets committed quality standards.

In additon, it has also been appointed as the investor for several important transport infrastructure projects, including the Bến Thành–Cần Giờ high-speed railway line and the Hà Nội–Quảng Ninh high-speed railway line.

In addition, Vingroup is concentrating efforts on a series of other major industrial, energy and infrastructure projects, such as the VinMetal steel manufacturing plant, two wind power plants in Kỳ Anh (Hà Tĩnh), the Hải Phòng LNG thermal power plant and the Cần Giờ coastal megacity.

These projects play a significant role in upgrading national infrastructure and production capacity and require substantial investment in capital, time and implementation capability.

Meanwhile, the North–South high-speed railway project has attracted strong interest and investment proposals from a number of capable and experienced enterprises, including THACO Trường Hải, Vietnam Railway Transport Joint Stock Company and Vietnam Investment and Development Group.

Therefore, Vingroup stressed its bid withdrawal for the North–South high-speed railway project will not affect the project’s implementation.

This move was described as a proactive and responsible approach by the group toward the Government, ensuring the effective execution of assigned projects and contributing to the development of modern, sustainable transport infrastructure, renewable energ, and urban systems. — VNS