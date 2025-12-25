Vietnam Airlines launches direct HCM City–Dien Bien route

HCM CITY — The national carrier, Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has launched its first direct flights connecting HCM City to Điện Biên, strengthening air connectivity between the country’s largest economic hub and the Northwest region.

Inaugural flight VN1160 departed from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport at 9.35am on December 24 and arrived at Điện Biên Airport at 11.55am, carrying nearly 100 passengers. The route is operated by Airbus A321 aircrafts with two flights per week and a flight time of about two hours and 20 minutes. Passengers can also connect from Điện Biên to Hà Nội via daily flights.

According to Đặng Anh Tuấn, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, the new route is an important step in expanding the airline’s domestic network, creating better access for tourists to Điện Biên and contributing to local tourism and socio-economic development.

The service opens new travel opportunities to Điện Biên, a destination known for its rich history, diverse ethnic culture and scenic landscapes, especially attractive during the winter-spring tourist season.

Vietnam Airlines has operated the Hà Nội-Điện Biên route since 1994. Since Dien Bien Airport reopened in December 2023, the airline has operated nearly 2,700 flights, serving more than 385,000 passengers, reaffirming its role in enhancing regional connectivity and sustainable development. — VNS