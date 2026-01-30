Vietnam Airlines reports highest-ever annual revenue in 2025

HÀ NỘI — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (HVN) has reported its strongest financial performance on record, posting the highest annual revenue in its history and a sharp rise in profit, according to its fourth-quarter financial statements released on Friday.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the airline recorded consolidated revenue of VNĐ32.34 trillion (US$1.3 billion), up 12 per cent year-on-year. Consolidated pre-tax profit reached nearly VNĐ540 billion.

The positive results were supported by strong seat occupancy rates and rising passenger and cargo volumes, particularly on international and regional routes, which continued to contribute the largest share of revenue and profit margins.

During the peak year-end travel season, the carrier increased frequencies on key international services and optimised fleet utilisation to capture growing demand for tourism, business travel and trade. The fourth quarter is traditionally considered the aviation industry’s busiest period, providing favourable conditions for airlines to improve load factors and control operating costs.

Beyond operational efficiency, Vietnam Airlines stepped up service enhancements to strengthen its competitiveness. New initiatives included the launch of in-flight internet services, the introduction of its signature “Nhã” fragrance, synchronised services at Terminal T3 of Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, biometric check-in through the VNeID platform, and the expansion and upgrade of Lotus lounges across major airports.

These improvements, the airline said, not only elevated the passenger experience but also supported business performance during the peak travel season.

Thanks to the strong fourth-quarter results, Vietnam Airlines closed 2025 with consolidated revenue of more than VNĐ121.43 trillion, up about 10 per cent compared to the previous year - the highest level ever recorded.

Consolidated after-tax profit reached over VNĐ7.71 trillion. Of this, after-tax profit attributable to the parent company totalled VNĐ5.51 trillion, doubling year-on-year.

The airline also contributed VNĐ3.29 trillion to the State budget, up 5 per cent, reflecting its growing role in supporting the country’s economic recovery and growth.

In 2025, Vietnam Airlines successfully issued 897 million new shares, increasing charter capital to nearly VNĐ8.97 trillion. The move strengthened its financial position, with both parent and consolidated equity returning to positive territory by the end of the year.

Looking ahead, the carrier plans to maintain momentum by implementing further measures to improve operational efficiency and financial performance.

For 2026, Vietnam Airlines targets carrying 29.07 million passengers, up 13.2 per cent year-on-year, while aiming to increase available seat kilometres by around 13 per cent to capitalise on the continued growth of the Asia-Pacific aviation market.

With a strengthened balance sheet and improving profitability, the national carrier said it is laying the groundwork for sustainable medium- and long-term growth as it works towards its goal of becoming a five-star international airline by 2030. — VNS