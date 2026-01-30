PM receives Texhong Group's chairman

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Hong Tianzhu, Chairman of China’s Texhong Group today, urging the textile conglomerate to deepen investment in Việt Nam and expand into new areas, including the organisation of international-standard fashion shows in the country.

Congratulating Texhong on its effective investment performance in Việt Nam in recent years, the Prime Minister noted that Việt Nam–China relations are developing in a positive and stable manner, creating favourable conditions for Chinese enterprises, including Texhong, to broaden cooperation and investment in Việt Nam.

He encouraged the group to scale up the production of textile materials and accessories, continue expanding the Hải Hà Industrial Park, and organise fashion events of international stature in Việt Nam, thereby contributing to the development of the domestic fashion and textile ecosystem.

The Government leader particularly emphasised the need for Texhong to pursue in-depth investment, focusing on the application of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green production and smart governance. He stressed the importance of shifting towards greater reliance on knowledge and technology rather than labour, raw materials and land, in order to optimise operations and improve overall efficiency.

For his part, Hong expressed appreciation for the Government’s continued attention and guidance for Texhong’s investment activities in Việt Nam. He said that thanks to this support, Texhong has invested nearly US$2 billion in the country, contributing to socio-economic development in Quảng Ninh and Đồng Nai provinces, attracting 34 Chinese enterprises with total investment of about $3 billion, and creating jobs for around $16,000 Vietnamese workers.

According to the Chairman, Texhong has built a comprehensive textile manufacturing ecosystem at the Hải Hà Industrial Park in Quảng Ninh, which has become an important link in the global textile supply chain.

Expressing strong agreement with the Prime Minister’s views, Hong said Texhong is interested in expanding investment in cross-border industrial parks in Quảng Ninh, developing energy projects, investing in data centres, digital technology and artificial intelligence, as well as aluminium industry development. In the immediate future, the group will invite experts and executives to work with Quảng Ninh Province to study the organisation of events in Hạ Long, contributing to the development of local tourism.

PM Chính underlined that Texhong’s development strategy should align closely with Việt Nam’s development strategy in order to create synergy and maximise effectiveness. He welcomed the group’s plans to expand investment into new areas, particularly data infrastructure and clean energy.

In the near term, the Prime Minister urged Texhong to further build on its achievements in the textile and garment sector by strengthening participation in global value chains and supporting Vietnamese enterprises, especially those in Quảng Ninh and Đồng Nai, to join these chains. He stressed the importance of investing in the production of textile materials and accessories to serve export manufacturing and enhance the localisation rate of Việt Nam’s textile industry.

He also highlighted Việt Nam’s strong potential, including in Quảng Ninh, which aligns well with Texhong’s investment needs. He noted that relevant parties are promoting cross-border economic zones, studying the opening of additional border gates, and investing in transport infrastructure, including roads, bridges and railway upgrades connecting Việt Nam with China.

Expressing confidence in Texhong’s long-term prospects, the Prime Minister said he believes the group will continue to achieve greater success in Việt Nam year after year, contributing to the effective implementation of high-level commitments between the two countries’ leaders, for the development of both nations, the well-being of their peoples, and the further consolidation of Việt Nam–China relations. — VNA/VNS