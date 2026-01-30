Politics & Law
Home Economy

HDBank posts strong profit growth with solid capital base, ready for new growth cycle

January 30, 2026 - 11:04
HDBank posts strong profit growth in 2025, supported by a solid capital base and prudent risk management. — Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank, ticker: HDB) has announced its 2025 financial results, with pre-tax profit of more than VNĐ21.3 trillion (US$815.5 million), up 27.4 per cent year-on-year and exceeding its target.

Profitability and fundamental indicators remained among the strongest in the banking sector, reflecting the bank’s sustainable growth quality.

In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, HDBank achieved profit of over VNĐ6.5 trillion ($249.4 million), a 60 per cent increase from the same period a year earlier, underscoring a strong acceleration in growth during the second half of the year.

As of the end of 2025, consolidated total assets reached VNĐ931 trillion ($35.7 billion), up 33.5 per cent from the end of 2024. Total funding mobilisation stood at VNĐ832 trillion, with customer deposits rising 28.2 per cent, reflecting continued strengthening of market confidence.

Outstanding loans reached VNĐ588 trillion, an increase of 34.3 per cent, with lending focused on sectors featuring reasonable risk weights and long-term growth potential, including SMEs, supply chains, production and business, exports and green projects. This approach has enabled HDBank to maintain high growth while effectively managing risk.

Total operating income (TOI) rose by 25.4 per cent to VNĐ42.7 trillion. Notably, non-interest income increased 2.5 times year-on-year, accounting for 18.6 per cent of TOI, highlighting the effectiveness of the bank’s income diversification strategy.

Return on equity (ROE) reached 25.3 per cent, among the highest in the industry, while return on assets (ROA) stood at 2.1 per cent, underscoring HDBank’s superior capital efficiency compared with the sector average. During the year, the bank paid cash dividends and issued bonus shares with a combined ratio of nearly 30 per cent, reaffirming its commitment to shareholders.

Alongside growth, HDBank maintained effective risk control, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio kept at 1.66 per cent. In particular, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) under Basel II reached 16.7 per cent, among the highest across banks, providing substantial headroom for future credit growth and scale expansion without placing pressure on short-term capital increases.

Digitalisation and ecosystems as new growth drivers

The year 2025 marked a key milestone in HDBank’s long-term strategy with the completion of the restructuring and development of Vikki Digital Bank, a new-generation digital bank. In its first year of operation, Vikki recorded more than 2.1 million app downloads, signalling strong growth potential in digital and retail banking.

Meanwhile, HD SAISON continued its steady performance, posting profit of over VNĐ1.39 trillion and ROE of 22.5 per cent, contributing positively to consolidated earnings and strengthening the consumer finance ecosystem.

HDBank currently serves more than 25 million customers, with 94 per cent of individual transactions conducted through digital channels, providing a low-cost growth platform and strong scalability for the future.

Moody’s upgrade of HDBank’s credit rating to the top tier among Vietnamese banks in 2025 has further strengthened investor confidence in the bank’s financial strength, risk management capabilities and long-term growth prospects. — VNS

