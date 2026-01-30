Rice exports expected to reach 7.73 million tonnes in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam could export an estimated volume of 7.73 million tonnes of rice in 2026, with the bulk of supply coming from the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

In a recent document sent to the Ministry of Industry and Trade as basis for managing rice exports in 2026, the ministry pointed out that the total rice planting area nationwide dropped by around 36,100ha to 7.09 million ha last year.

However, the total output of raw unhusked rice (paddy) this year is expected to be slightly higher than in 2025, at around 45.6 million tonnes, thanks to higher average yields of 6.14 tonnes per hectare.

The Mekong Delta will continue to play an important role in export supply, with rice-growing areas in the region and parts of Tây Ninh Province estimated at about 3.84 million ha and a yield of around 24.34 million tonnes of paddy.

There will be an estimated 15.46 million tonnes of marketable paddy in 2026, equivalent to around 7.73 million tonnes of rice, available for export, the ministry said.

High-quality and fragrant rice exports are expected to add up to around 5.8 million tonnes, or 75 per cent of export volume. Glutinous rice exports are projected at around 773,000 tonnes, or 10 per cent, with the remaining 15 per cent used mainly for processing.

Rice exports in the first half of 2026 are forecast to reach about four million tonnes, concentrated in January, March and April, while shipments in the second half are expected to hit around 3.7 million tonnes, peaking in July, August and September, in line with major harvest periods, the ministry said.

The ministry called for stricter inventory reporting and the development of digital monitoring and early warning tools to manage supply and demand risks and support flexible export management, while safeguarding food security.

Rice exporters are urged to be ready to supply the domestic market when required for price stabilisation. Trade promotion, market and product diversification and digital transformation in management should also be stepped up, according to the ministry.

Closer coordination with local authorities to standardise rice procurement, strengthen supply chain links through transparent contracts, require exporters to publicise prices and prevent price manipulation and hoarding is also needed.

Customs statistics show that Việt Nam exported 8.06 million tonnes of rice worth US$$4.1 billion in 2025, down 10.8 per cent in volume and 27.6 per cent in value from 2024. — VNS