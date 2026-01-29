Politics & Law
Home Economy

New Zealand–Vietnam Business Council launched in Auckland

January 29, 2026 - 15:29
The council aims to promote practical cooperation and benefits for members by working with partners to hold forums and dialogues on trade, investment, technology transfer, digital transformation and e-commerce.

 

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang speaks at the launch of the New Zealand–Vietnam Business Council on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Auckland Business Chamber on Wednesday launched the New Zealand–Vietnam Business Council (NZVBC), a move expected to strengthen business links between the two countries.

The event was organised with support from the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in New Zealand.

Chief Executive of the Auckland Business Chamber Simon Bridges described the establishment of the NZVBC as an important milestone for New Zealand’s business community and a meaningful contribution to the shared prosperity of both nations.

He highlighted Việt Nam as a large and dynamic market of more than 106 million people and one of the fastest-growing economies in ASEAN. He said the council would provide practical market insights and build trusted networks to help turn strategy into action and deliver tangible benefits to businesses on both sides.

Participants were given an overview of the NZVBC, which aims to promote effective cooperation and bring concrete benefits to member enterprises. The council will work with partners to organise forums, conferences and business dialogues on trade and investment promotion, technology transfer, digital transformation and e-commerce.

A representative of the council said it would soon become fully operational. Plans include launching cooperation programmes, organising business delegations to Việt Nam, hosting trade and investment events and building industry-specific networks. It will also gather enterprises with practical experience in the Vietnamese market to provide advisory support and help firms make informed decisions suited to their business models.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang welcomed the establishment of the NZVBC, saying it meets the practical needs of business communities in both countries.

He said the move was a timely contribution to efforts by Việt Nam and New Zealand to implement their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2025.

The ambassador reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Government is committed to creating favourable conditions for New Zealand businesses and investors to operate effectively and sustainably in Việt Nam.

He also stressed the readiness of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Trade Office to support enterprises in expanding exchanges, exploring cooperation opportunities and strengthening the role of business associations and chambers of commerce, including the Auckland Business Chamber and the NZVBC, in promoting direct business connections.

Prior to the launch, Giang and representatives of the Trade Office held a working session with Bridges to discuss coordination measures for future cooperation. — VNA/VNS

