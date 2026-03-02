HCM City travel firms activate emergency response as Middle East tensions disrupt flights

HCM CITY — Travel companies in HCM City have activated emergency response protocols and round-the-clock coordination systems to safeguard Vietnamese tourists after escalating tensions in the Middle East disrupted international flight operations.

The measures were implemented immediately after firms received official notices from international airlines and transport partners about disruptions to flights transiting or operating over parts of the region.

The aviation impact follows escalating military actions involving Iran and the US-Israel alliance, prompting several Middle Eastern countries to close or restrict their airspace.

The closures have forced airlines worldwide to reroute or suspend services, affecting long-haul routes linking Asia, Europe and Africa.

Tourism operators in Việt Nam said they are reviewing all affected tour groups and working closely with airlines and overseas partners to ensure passenger safety and protect customer rights.

Vietravel said it had promptly reviewed all relevant tour groups and implemented contingency measures to secure accommodation and essential services for customers awaiting airline updates.

Trần Đoàn Thế Duy, the company’s chief executive officer, said itineraries would proceed only when all safety conditions are fully guaranteed.

The company is currently serving three tour groups in Dubai with 51 travellers and one group in Egypt with 24 travellers.

Due to airspace restrictions and flight adjustments, the groups are staying in hotels under safety arrangements while awaiting further information from carriers.

Vietravel said it has arranged accommodation, meals and essential services, while maintaining continuous communication between tour guides, operations teams and customers to provide timely updates.

Industry-wide 24/7 coordination

Most travel companies in HCM City have similarly activated 24/7 coordination systems, strengthening cooperation with airline networks and international partners to adapt to evolving conditions.

Firms pledged to provide transparent information and urged travellers to follow instructions from tour guides and local authorities to ensure safety throughout their journeys.

Industry representatives noted that the Middle East is a strategic market for Vietnamese travel firms, not only as a destination but also as a major global transit hub connecting Europe, Africa and South Asia.

Prolonged airspace restrictions could lead to longer flight times, schedule changes and higher operating costs.

However, companies described the impact as potentially short term, noting that global airlines typically deploy flexible rerouting plans and gradually restore operations once safety conditions are assured.

Flexible options for March departures

For tours scheduled to depart in March 2026 using carriers such as Emirates and Qatar Airways, travel firms have proactively contacted customers to advise on alternative routes, postponements or itinerary adjustments if necessary.

Customers who prefer not to travel during this period are being offered options to defer trips, with companies pledging to retain the full value of payments in accordance with existing policies.

Phạm Anh Vũ, deputy general director of Viet Media Travel JSC, said the Middle East has been one of the fastest-growing outbound markets for Vietnamese travellers in recent years, supported by diverse tour products.

Companies are prepared to reschedule departures and redesign itineraries based on real-time developments.

They are also negotiating with airlines and foreign partners to minimise additional costs and coordinate policies allowing date changes or ticket value retention instead of full forfeiture.

If tensions are contained and do not escalate into a broader regional conflict, the market could recover relatively quickly, supported by the strong transit systems of hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, industry representatives said.

Firms are also accelerating strategies to diversify flight routes and reduce dependence on a single transit hub, aiming to mitigate operational risks while maintaining long-term development plans for the Middle East market.

Inbound tourism also affected

Nguyễn Sơn Thủy, director of Duy Nhất Đông Dương Travel Company, said flight disruptions are also affecting inbound tourist flows to Việt Nam, as many services have already been pre-booked and deposits paid.

He expressed hope that domestic partners and suppliers would adopt flexible policies, including waiving cancellation fees in cases of force majeure, to help minimise losses.

Experts said that alongside travel businesses, State management agencies need to provide accurate and timely updates while remaining flexible in handling emerging developments.

Stakeholders across the tourism supply chain, both domestically and internationally, were urged to closely monitor geopolitical conditions and prepare contingency scenarios to ensure traveller safety and business stability.

According to HCM City-based travel firms, markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan and Egypt have recorded rapid growth in Vietnamese arrivals in recent years, driven by strong demand for leisure, pilgrimage and heritage tourism products. — VNS