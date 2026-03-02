Viettel Solutions wins submarine telecom company of the year award

HÀ NỘI — Viettel Solutions has been named 'Submarine Telecom Company of the Year – Việt Nam' at the Asian Telecom Awards 2026, recognising its strong investment and execution capacity in developing large-scale submarine cable infrastructure.

The award underscores the company’s growing role in expanding Việt Nam’s international connectivity through strategic participation in major undersea cable systems and global network integration.

Viettel Solutions currently operates and co-invests in several key submarine cable routes, including Asia-America Gateway (AAG), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), Intra Asia (IA), Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1) and Asia Direct Cable (ADC). These systems connect Việt Nam to major hubs across Asia-Pacific while extending links to Europe and the Americas, significantly enhancing the country’s bandwidth capacity and network resilience.

Completed and put into operation in 2025, the nearly 10,000km ADC system comprises eight fibre pairs connecting seven landing stations across Asia, including one in Quy Nhơn, Bình Định Province. The cable’s capacity is double that of AAE-1 and is designed to support next-generation technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, IoT and AR/VR applications.

The company is also investing in new projects such as ALC, positioned as a strategic intra-Asia cable, and VTS, a Viettel-initiated route providing a direct Việt Nam–Singapore connection with ultra-low latency.

International partnerships with leading global carriers, including AT&T, Telstra, Singtel and China Telecom, have further expanded its global reach and service quality.

Đoàn Đại Phong, Deputy General Director of Viettel Solutions, said the award recognises the company’s long-term investment strategy in high-capacity submarine cables to meet surging demand for digital infrastructure.

Leveraging advanced technologies such as DWDM with transmission speeds of up to 600Gbps per wavelength, alongside AI-driven network management and 24/7 technical support, Viettel Solutions aims to ensure secure, reliable and scalable connectivity for enterprise customers at home and abroad. — VNS