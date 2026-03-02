SME forum 2026 to focus on sustainable growth and leadership capacity

HÀ NỘI — SME Forum 2026, a leadership platform for founders and senior executives of Vietnamese enterprises, will take place on March 20, focusing on how businesses can achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly volatile market.

Jointly organised by Newing and VPBank, the event is expected to bring together hundreds of business leaders from across the country.

According to the organisers, the central challenge facing enterprises today is not a lack of opportunity but the ability to execute effectively and sustain performance as they expand. Amid rising costs, rapid market shifts and tighter governance requirements, many companies are exposing weaknesses in operational systems and performance management.

Nguyễn Thị Minh Giang, Founder and CEO of Newing, said prosperity should not be measured solely by short-term growth.

“Businesses are not short of strategy, but often lack a robust system and execution discipline for the long term. As scale increases, operational weaknesses become more visible,” she said, adding that sustainable prosperity means maintaining consistent growth capacity.

The forum will focus on three core capabilities. The first is scaling up without disrupting systems, particularly supply chains and operations. The second is innovation, especially during generational transitions or shifts in business models among family-run enterprises. The third is leadership resilience in periods of volatility, where strategic thinking and timely decision-making are critical to competitiveness.

This year’s speakers include Rajesh Achanta, former executive of Procter & Gamble; Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah, Founder of Sunway Group; Pierre Pang, CEO of Mamee-Double Decker; and Vưu Lệ Quyên, CEO of Biti’s.

Cao Thị Ngọc Dung, Chairwoman of PNJ, said candid exchanges of practical lessons could help the business community shorten its learning curve and strengthen sustainable capabilities.

Organisers said the forum forms part of ongoing efforts to build a long-term knowledge-sharing platform for Việt Nam’s small and medium-sized enterprise community. — VNS