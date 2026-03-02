Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Congratulations to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day

March 02, 2026 - 20:43
On the occasion of the Independence Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina, State President Lương Cường sent a congratulatory message to Chairman of the Presidency Željko Komšić; and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to his counterpart Nermin Nikšić.

 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary and Chairman of the Presidency Željko Komšić. VNA/VNS Photo

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also cabled a congratulatory message to Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Việt Nam voices deep concern over escalating conflict in Middle East

Việt Nam calls upon all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately cease all escalatory actions, protect civilians and essential infrastructure, and resolve differences by peaceful means in strict accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant United Nations resolutions, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said.

