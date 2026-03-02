Congratulations to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day

HÀ NỘI — On the occasion of the Independence Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina, State President Lương Cường sent a congratulatory message to Chairman of the Presidency Željko Komšić; and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to his counterpart Nermin Nikšić.

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also cabled a congratulatory message to Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković. — VNA/VNS