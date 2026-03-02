National Assembly Standing Committee convenes 55th session

HÀ NỘI — With just 13 days remaining before voters go to the polls, the National Assembly Standing Committee opened its 55th session in Hà Nội on Monday, accelerating legislative work ahead of the March 15 election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

Chairing the session at the National Assembly House, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said the meeting was convened earlier than usual and would take place in two phases to address a heavy agenda.

The committee is scheduled to review and give opinions on 10 draft laws and one draft resolution expected to be submitted for adoption at the first plenary sitting of the 16th National Assembly. Given the wide regulatory scope and differing views on several issues, Mẫn urged participants to focus on clarifying outstanding matters and policy options.

On draft laws concerning justice and citizens’ rights, including the Law on Notarisation, the Law on Legal Aid and the Law on Access to Information, he stressed that provisions must safeguard legitimate rights and interests, remain clear and enforceable and avoid unnecessary administrative procedures.

Regarding the revised Law on the Capital, he called for specific and substantive mechanisms, with decentralisation matched by effective oversight. Proposed policies, he said, must be practical and immediately implementable.

Regarding the Law on Social Insurance, Mẫn highlighted the need to ensure stability and balance the interests of the State, employees and employers, avoiding measures that could cause public concern. For the Law on Emulation and Commendation, he urged reforms to curb formalism and ensure awards recognise genuine achievements.

The committee will also consider a draft Resolution on the 2026–2030 Socio-Economic Development Plan and the Government’s report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2025.

Within its remit, it will review amendments to Resolution No 1744/NQ-UBTVQH15 on members of the National Council for the Selection and Supervision of Judges, consider privileges and immunities for the Office of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund of the Export-Import Bank of Korea in Việt Nam and examine a regular report on people’s aspirations.

A second round of opinions will be given on preparations for the first plenary sitting of the 16th National Assembly. Mẫn called for meticulous planning to ensure a seamless transition between terms without legal gaps or disruption.

He noted that some draft laws due for submission have yet to provide complete appraisal dossiers and urged relevant bodies to address delays promptly.

On election preparations, the chairman said the National Election Council and relevant agencies have been working actively before and after Tết to ensure smooth organisation, with no major issues reported so far. He urged all agencies to demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility in the crucial weeks ahead. — VNA/VNS