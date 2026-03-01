Coast Guard officers cast early ballots at sea

HCM CITY — Officers and soldiers stationed aboard the Việt Nam Coast Guard vessel CSB 6008 have cast their ballots early for National Assembly and People's Councils while on duty in waters near the Thăng Long-Đông Đô oil fields.

The ballot was arranged on February 26 by Offshore Polling Team No.10 of HCM City’s Phước Thắng Ward, enabling personnel on maritime missions to exercise their voting rights ahead of the official polling day.

Although heavy rain and strong winds made the approach challenging, officers and crew of ship KN 260, together with members of the polling team, travelled by small boat to reach CSB 6008.

The process was carried out safely and in strict accordance with regulations.

During the session, the deputy head of Polling Team No.10 introduced the list of candidates, allowing voters to study their biographies and action plans for the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term.

Captain Nguyễn Đức Hoàng, commander of CSB 6008, instructed the crew to maintain operational readiness while ensuring every eligible voter could fulfill their civic duty.

Detailed guidance on voting procedures and rules was provided to guarantee transparency and compliance with electoral law.

The vessel was arranged with appropriate decorations, creating a formal atmosphere despite the offshore setting.

Hoàng said holding the ballot at sea reflects the attention and responsibility of relevant authorities in safeguarding the legitimate rights of citizens serving far from the mainland.

“The activity offered timely encouragement to personnel tasked with protecting national sovereignty and maintaining security in assigned waters,” he said.

The voting was conducted in an orderly and lawful manner, with all registered voters participating and completing the process as prescribed. — VNS