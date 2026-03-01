Commemorative ceremony held to mark 120th birthday of PM Phạm Văn Đồng

QUẢNG NGÃI —. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday attended a ceremony marking the 120th anniversary of the birth of late Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng (March 1, 1906 – March 1, 2026) in central Quảng Ngãi Province.

Before the ceremony, PM Chính and incumbent and former Party and State leaders offered incense in commemoration of Phạm Văn Đồng and planted a commemorative tree at the memorial site dedicated to him in Mộ Đức Commune.

They respectfully expressed their gratitude, admiration and pride for the revolutionary life of PM Đồng, an outstanding disciple of President Hồ Chí Minh, and pledged to continue following his example by promoting unity and collective effort to build the country in a new era toward prosperity, civilisation and happiness for the people.

The ceremony took place at the Phạm Văn Đồng Memorial Site in his homeland in Mộ Đức Commune, featuring an artistic programme, a documentary screening on his life and career and the official commemoration ceremony.

PM Chính stated that Phạm Văn Đồng belonged to the first generation of leaders of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, who matured through revolutionary struggle.

He was also among the leaders who laid the groundwork for the Đổi mới (Renewal) process, seeking innovative approaches to overcome limitations of centralised planning and bureaucratic mechanisms.

PM Chính highlighted five key lessons from Phạm Văn Đồng’s life and career including steadfastness in ideals and resilience in the face of difficulties; building a State of the people, by the people, and for the people, placing the people at the centre.

He also taught the next generations to lessons of promoting intellectual development, innovation, education, and culture, viewing education as the top national policy and culture as the spiritual foundation and driving force of development, PM Chính said.

Expressing deep gratitude and respect, PM Chính affirmed the determination to inherit and promote the great legacy left by Phạm Văn Đồng for present and future generations, striving to build a prosperous, civilised, and happy firmly advancing toward socialism. — VNS