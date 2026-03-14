A5 Wagyu phở is a modern twist of the world-famous Vietnamese staple. This version brings this traditional dish to another level through its deep-in-flavour broth and high quality A5 Wagyu beef.

With a hint of cinnamon and star anise, together with a balance in texture, this recipe is for those who want to enjoy a Vietnamese culinary icon in a more luxurious way.

Paired with the phở are roasted beef marrow bones and poached eggs that create a balanced, flavour-packed meal.

Ingredients (for eight to 10 portions)

For the phở broth

2-2.5 kg beef femur

500g tail bone/shank/tendon (optional)

2 onions

1 ginger

Spices:

1-2 cinnamon sticks

4-6 star anises

3-5 cloves

1-2 tbsp coriander seeds

Seasoning:

Salt

Rock sugar

High-quality fish sauce

Phở noodles

For the beef marrow

2-4 beef marrow bones

A few slices of ginger

Ground pepper

Spring onion

For the beef sausage

(Optional to use store-bought ones)

300g ground beef

1.5 tbsp fish sauce

1/2 tsp baking powder

Minced garlic

Ground pepper

2-3 tbsp ice water

Instructions

For the broth

To remove a meaty taste and make the broth clear (important):

- Immerse the bones in cold water for 30-60 minutes, change the water one to two times in between

- Boil the bones in hot water for five to seven minutes, then clean the bones again

- Char the onions and ginger (can be seared on a pan/roasted in the oven)

- Toast the spices on a pan for one to two minutes then put them into a spice bag

To make the broth:

- Submerge the bones in 5-6.5 litres of water, bring the broth to a boil and lower the heat to let it simmer

- Constantly remove the foam in the first 20-30 minutes

- Put the toasted ginger and onion into the water

- After 30 minutes, put in the spice bag

- Simmer the broth for four to six hours

- Remove the spice bag after 45-90 minutes

- Season the broth with salt and rock sugar first, then before serving, add fish sauce to taste to enhance the flavour

Tips: Sieve the broth and let it sit for 10 minutes to remove any impurities.

For the bone marrow

- Submerge the bones in diluted salt water with a few slices of ginger for 20 minutes, then clean them thoroughly

- Quickly blanch the bones (two to three minutes)

- Put the marrow bones into the simmering broth, cook for 15-25 minutes depending on the heat

- Remove the bone from the broth

Tips: Do not cook the marrow bones for too long to avoid making the broth too rich and opaque in colour

For the Wagyu beef

- Chill the beef at 0-4°C to make it easier to slice

- Slice the beef into 1-2 mm thin

- Sprinkle salt on to the beef slices before arranging them into the bowl (optional)

For the beef sausage

- If using store-bought beef sausage, slice thinly and blanch in hot water for 10-20 seconds

- Otherwise, add all the ingredients in a food processor and blend to form a thick paste, then shape and steam for 20-25 minutes

For the poached egg

- Heat water in a pot, when the water is close to boiling, add in a tbsp of vinegar and a pinch of salt

- Crack an egg into the bowl

- Stir the water to make a whirl then carefully add the egg directly to the centre of the whirl

- Poach for 2.5-3.5 minutes for a runny yolk

- Remove the egg from the water

Serving

- Put the phở noodles into a bowl, arrange the beef slices and beef sausage (if any) on top

- Pour a generous amount of broth into the bowl

Tips: A5 Wagyu beef fat melts easily, so the dish should be enjoyed right away

- The marrow bones can be enjoyed in two ways:

1. Place a whole marrow bone into the phở bowl

2. Scoop the marrow into a separate bowl, sprinkle pepper and spring onion, then add a ladle of hot broth