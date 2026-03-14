A5 Wagyu phở is a modern twist of the world-famous Vietnamese staple. This version brings this traditional dish to another level through its deep-in-flavour broth and high quality A5 Wagyu beef.
With a hint of cinnamon and star anise, together with a balance in texture, this recipe is for those who want to enjoy a Vietnamese culinary icon in a more luxurious way.
Paired with the phở are roasted beef marrow bones and poached eggs that create a balanced, flavour-packed meal.
|A5 Wagyu beef phở. Photo courtesy of Fusion Resort & Villas Đà Nẵng
Ingredients (for eight to 10 portions)
For the phở broth
2-2.5 kg beef femur
500g tail bone/shank/tendon (optional)
2 onions
1 ginger
Spices:
1-2 cinnamon sticks
4-6 star anises
3-5 cloves
1-2 tbsp coriander seeds
Seasoning:
Salt
Rock sugar
High-quality fish sauce
Phở noodles
For the beef marrow
2-4 beef marrow bones
A few slices of ginger
Ground pepper
Spring onion
For the beef sausage
(Optional to use store-bought ones)
300g ground beef
1.5 tbsp fish sauce
1/2 tsp baking powder
Minced garlic
Ground pepper
2-3 tbsp ice water
Instructions
For the broth
To remove a meaty taste and make the broth clear (important):
- Immerse the bones in cold water for 30-60 minutes, change the water one to two times in between
- Boil the bones in hot water for five to seven minutes, then clean the bones again
- Char the onions and ginger (can be seared on a pan/roasted in the oven)
- Toast the spices on a pan for one to two minutes then put them into a spice bag
To make the broth:
- Submerge the bones in 5-6.5 litres of water, bring the broth to a boil and lower the heat to let it simmer
- Constantly remove the foam in the first 20-30 minutes
- Put the toasted ginger and onion into the water
- After 30 minutes, put in the spice bag
- Simmer the broth for four to six hours
- Remove the spice bag after 45-90 minutes
- Season the broth with salt and rock sugar first, then before serving, add fish sauce to taste to enhance the flavour
Tips: Sieve the broth and let it sit for 10 minutes to remove any impurities.
For the bone marrow
- Submerge the bones in diluted salt water with a few slices of ginger for 20 minutes, then clean them thoroughly
- Quickly blanch the bones (two to three minutes)
- Put the marrow bones into the simmering broth, cook for 15-25 minutes depending on the heat
- Remove the bone from the broth
Tips: Do not cook the marrow bones for too long to avoid making the broth too rich and opaque in colour
For the Wagyu beef
- Chill the beef at 0-4°C to make it easier to slice
- Slice the beef into 1-2 mm thin
- Sprinkle salt on to the beef slices before arranging them into the bowl (optional)
For the beef sausage
- If using store-bought beef sausage, slice thinly and blanch in hot water for 10-20 seconds
- Otherwise, add all the ingredients in a food processor and blend to form a thick paste, then shape and steam for 20-25 minutes
For the poached egg
- Heat water in a pot, when the water is close to boiling, add in a tbsp of vinegar and a pinch of salt
- Crack an egg into the bowl
- Stir the water to make a whirl then carefully add the egg directly to the centre of the whirl
- Poach for 2.5-3.5 minutes for a runny yolk
- Remove the egg from the water
Serving
- Put the phở noodles into a bowl, arrange the beef slices and beef sausage (if any) on top
- Pour a generous amount of broth into the bowl
Tips: A5 Wagyu beef fat melts easily, so the dish should be enjoyed right away
- The marrow bones can be enjoyed in two ways:
1. Place a whole marrow bone into the phở bowl
2. Scoop the marrow into a separate bowl, sprinkle pepper and spring onion, then add a ladle of hot broth