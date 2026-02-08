A view to a thrill this Valentine’s day

Celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14 with an intimate escape above the city, an experience that is, quite literally, elevated.

Set against panoramic views of West Lake and Hà Nội glowing beneath the night sky, enjoy a refined moment designed just for two.

Thoughtfully curated with elegant Valentine-inspired table décor and a carefully selected range of cocktails, the experience is elevated by the creative touch of mixologist Vũ Thị Hồng, bringing a distinctive sense of romance and sophistication to every shared moment above the city lights.

Ingredients:

Glass 1: A crisp, orchard-inspired cocktail with a deep crimson hue representing the heart.

40ml vodka

10ml grenadine

15ml fresh lime juice

30ml apple juice

Glass 2: A tropical, stone-fruit forward creation with a tranquil azure glow.

40ml white rum

10ml blue curacao

15ml apricot liqueur (or brandy)

15ml fresh lime juice

Preparation:

Glass 1:

Pour the vodka, grenadine, lime juice, and apple juice into a cocktail shaker.

Fill with ice and shake vigorously, then strain into a glass.

Garnish with dehydrated rose petals.

Glass 2:

Add the rum, blue curacao, apricot liqueur, and lime juice into a clean shaker.

Fill with ice and shake hard to ensure the blue curacao is fully integrated, then strain into a matching chilled glass.

Garnish with a twist of lemon peel.

The Final Revelation: Purple Harmony

The true soul of this set is revealed in the union. Pour both glasses into a shared vessel and simply combine them after the first few sips.

Witness the ultimate alchemy as the passionate Red and serene Blue converge into a majestic Royal Purple, a stunning metamorphosis that unveils a secret, multifaceted flavour profile that can only truly be understood through the senses.

Celebrate a truly memorable Valentine's Day Above the Clouds with your loved one at The Summit Bar, Level 20, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Street. For reservations, please call hotline 090 177 8318. VNS