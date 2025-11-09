This week, bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng of Song Hong Bar at Pan Pacific Hanoi will unveil how to craft the Rosemary Martini Twist – named the bar’s Drink of the Month. Bright citrus meets the warm, herbal aroma of rosemary in this modern take on the classic martini, celebrating balance and refinement. Each sip reveals delicate floral gin notes and a touch of orange zest, finishing smooth and refreshing – an experience made all the more memorable in the elegant setting of Song Hong Bar.

Ingredients:

45ml gin

20ml dry vermouth

10ml Cointreau

1 sprig fresh rosemary

Orange peel

Ice cubes

Preparation:

Briefly torch the rosemary sprig to release its essential oils and fragrance. Then place it in the shaker or use it to infuse the gin for a few seconds before mixing.

In a mixing glass or shaker, combine ice, gin, vermouth, and Cointreau.

Stir for about 20-25 seconds to chill and dilute the mixture. Strain the mixture into a pre-chilled martini glass.

Place the fragrant, torched rosemary sprig on the rim of the glass.

Song Hong Bar in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 38238888. VNS