Indulge in the refined harmony of land and sea with the Steamed Abalone & Chicken Glutinous Rice Parcel – an evening delight at the Ming Restaurant. Wrapped carefully in fragrant dong leaves, this dish combines the tenderness of chicken, the delicate sweetness of abalone and the comforting aroma of sticky rice, delivering a wholesome and elegant dining experience.

Ingredients:

30g chicken thigh

50g glutinous rice

1 piece baby abalone

Preparation:

Clean and dice the chicken thigh. Stir-fry with oyster sauce, sugar, chicken powder and dark soy sauce until well combined.

Add the seasoned chicken together with the baby abalone into the glutinous rice.

Wrap the mixture neatly with dong leaves.

leaves. Steam for 15 minutes until fragrant.

Ming Restaurant can be found at Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. Hotline for table reservation: 090 177 8318. VNS