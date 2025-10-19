Politics & Law
Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Steamed Abalone & Chicken Glutinous Rice Parcel

October 19, 2025 - 07:00
With Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan from Pan Pacific Hanoi
Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan from Pan Pacific Hanoi

Indulge in the refined harmony of land and sea with the Steamed Abalone & Chicken Glutinous Rice Parcel – an evening delight at the Ming Restaurant. Wrapped carefully in fragrant dong leaves, this dish combines the tenderness of chicken, the delicate sweetness of abalone and the comforting aroma of sticky rice, delivering a wholesome and elegant dining experience.

Ingredients:

  • 30g chicken thigh
  • 50g glutinous rice
  • 1 piece baby abalone
Steamed Abalone & Chicken Glutinous Rice Parcel

Preparation:

  • Clean and dice the chicken thigh. Stir-fry with oyster sauce, sugar, chicken powder and dark soy sauce until well combined.
  • Add the seasoned chicken together with the baby abalone into the glutinous rice.
  • Wrap the mixture neatly with dong leaves.
  • Steam for 15 minutes until fragrant.

Ming Restaurant can be found at Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. Hotline for table reservation: 090 177 8318. VNS

