Wok-Fried Scallops with Lotus Root & Wild Mushrooms

Discover a special summer culinary journey, where pure lotus root takes centre stage as the highlight ingredient, subtly blended into each modern dish, providing precious nutrients. This is a high-class dining experience and sure to leave unforgettable impressions, offering a culinary experience that Chef Zack Trương wishes to convey through this dish.

Ingredients: for 1 portion

Australian scallops: 3 large pieces

Dried shiitake mushrooms: 50g

Chicken powder: 10g

White pepper: 2g

Glass noodles: 50g

Seafood mushroom: 50g, trimmed

Light soy sauce: 60ml

Granulated sugar: 5g

Bok choy: 1 small head, for garnish

Preparation:

Pat scallops dry; season with white pepper and salt, then dust with chicken powder. Sear in a hot, oiled pan for 1-2 minutes per side until golden.

Soak glass noodles in hot water until pliable (5-7 min), then drain. Dice shiitake; trim seafood mushrooms.

Sauté both mushrooms in the scallop pan until fragrant. Add drained glass noodles.

Whisk light soy sauce and sugar; add to noodles and mushrooms. Cook, tossing until sauce reduces and coats the noodles.

Blanch bok choy briefly. Arrange bok choy, top with noodle-mushroom medley, then place seared scallops on top.

You can enjoy this dish at Ming Restaurant located on the 2nd floor, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 3823 8888. VNS