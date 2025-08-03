Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Wok-Fried Scallops with Lotus Root & Wild Mushrooms

August 03, 2025 - 07:00
With Executive Chef Zack Trương of Pan Pacific Hanoi

Discover a special summer culinary journey, where pure lotus root takes centre stage as the highlight ingredient, subtly blended into each modern dish, providing precious nutrients. This is a high-class dining experience and sure to leave unforgettable impressions, offering a culinary experience that Chef Zack Trương wishes to convey through this dish.

Executive Chef Zack Trương of Pan Pacific Hanoi

Ingredients: for 1 portion

  • Australian scallops: 3 large pieces
  • Dried shiitake mushrooms: 50g
  • Chicken powder: 10g
  • White pepper: 2g
  • Glass noodles: 50g
  • Seafood mushroom: 50g, trimmed
  • Light soy sauce: 60ml
  • Granulated sugar: 5g
  • Bok choy: 1 small head, for garnish
Wok-Fried Scallops with Lotus Root & Wild Mushrooms

Preparation:

  • Pat scallops dry; season with white pepper and salt, then dust with chicken powder. Sear in a hot, oiled pan for 1-2 minutes per side until golden.
  • Soak glass noodles in hot water until pliable (5-7 min), then drain. Dice shiitake; trim seafood mushrooms.
  • Sauté both mushrooms in the scallop pan until fragrant. Add drained glass noodles.
  • Whisk light soy sauce and sugar; add to noodles and mushrooms. Cook, tossing until sauce reduces and coats the noodles.
  • Blanch bok choy briefly. Arrange bok choy, top with noodle-mushroom medley, then place seared scallops on top.

You can enjoy this dish at Ming Restaurant located on the 2nd floor, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 3823 8888. VNS

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom