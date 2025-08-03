Việt Nam must strive to independently manufacture semiconductor chips by 2027: PM
Discover a special summer culinary journey, where pure lotus root takes centre stage as the highlight ingredient, subtly blended into each modern dish, providing precious nutrients. This is a high-class dining experience and sure to leave unforgettable impressions, offering a culinary experience that Chef Zack Trương wishes to convey through this dish.
|Executive Chef Zack Trương of Pan Pacific Hanoi
Ingredients: for 1 portion
|Wok-Fried Scallops with Lotus Root & Wild Mushrooms
Preparation:
You can enjoy this dish at Ming Restaurant located on the 2nd floor, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 3823 8888. VNS