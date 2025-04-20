Executive Chef Lê Ngọc Thiện has more than 25 years of experience cooking Vietnamese cuisines, especially non-meat dishes.

The salad is among the outstanding dishes guests should not miss when dining at Hum Vegan Tao Đàn Restaurant.

Try this special recipe to surprise your family members this weekend.

Grapefruit salad with Tây Bắc passion fruit

Ingredients:

- Passion fruit: three

- Pink grapefruit: 150gr

- Fennel bulb: 20gr

- Almond slices: 50gr

- Mint leaves and herbs: 10gr

Passion fruit sauce:

- Passion fruit: 100gr

- Salt: 5gr (can be more or less at your liking)

- Sugar: 15gr (can be more or less at your liking)

- Jelly powder (Fish brand): 2gr

Preparation:

- Trim each passion fruit in two parts to shape the fruit like a cup with a lib (as seen in photo). Remove all seeds and set aside.

- Cut the fennel bulb into cubic sized pieces.

- Roast the almond slices until they turn golden and aromatic.

- Wash the mint leaves.

- Remove skin of the grapefruit, then detach vesicles from grapefruit pulp.

Salad sauce:

- Grind all the seeds of the passion fruit, then filter so the passion fruit juice remains.

- Add salt and sugar to the juice and cook it.

- Use half of the juice for the salad sauce and the other half for making jelly.

Mixing the salad:

- Place grapefruit vesicles in a big bowl, add the fennel bulb, mint leaves and passion fruit sauce, then mix gently.

- Put the mixture into each passion fruit peel and garnish with the almond slices and passion fruit jelly on top as in the photo, and enjoy. VNS