Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Abalone Siu Mai

July 13, 2025 - 07:00
With Executive Sous Chef Tống Văn Khoái from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre.

Siu mai dons a summer crown with tender abalone. This recipe balances luxury and tradition: steamed to perfection, each bite brings whispers of the sea.

Executive Sous Chef Tống Văn Khoái from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre.

Ingredients:

Filling:

  • 60g pork shoulder, minced
  • 60g peeled prawns, minced
  • 70g abalone
  • 10g spring onion, minced
  • 5g oyster mushrooms, minced
  • 5g fresh ginger, grated
  • 2.5ml sesame oil (1/2tsp)
  • 7.5ml light soy sauce (1.5tsp)
  • 10g sugar (2.5tsp)
  • 5g ground white pepper (2tsp)
  • 4g corn starch (1.5tsp)
  • 30g tapioca starch (3tbsp)

Assembly:

  • 12 round siu mai wrappers

Dipping sauce:

  • Light soy sauce + lime juice + minced chilli

Preparation:

Abalone:

  • Simmer 70g abalone in 200ml water with seasonings to taste for 30-60 minutes until fork-tender. Drain, let rest.

Mix filling:

  • In a bowl, combine pork, prawns, abalone, spring onion, mushrooms, ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar and pepper. Mix until sticky. Sprinkle corn starch and tapioca starch over mixture. Knead 2 minutes. Rest 10 minutes to meld flavours.

Shape & Wrap:

  • Roll filling into 15g balls. Place one ball on a wrapper. Cup the edges gently, leaving the top exposed.

Chef’s tip: Tuck like folding a silk handkerchief: tight enough to hold, loose enough to breathe. Then, place the abalone on top of the dim sum.

Steam:

  • Line a bamboo steamer with cabbage leaves. Arrange siu mai 1.5cm apart. Steam over rolling boil for 6 minutes until wrappers turn translucent and filling firms.

To serve:

  • Mix 2tbsp light soy sauce and minced chilli. Serve dumplings hot with sauce.

Abalone Siu Mai is part of O Macanese restaurant’s Prelude of Summer menu, at 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội. For reservations, please dial +84 24 3822 2800.

