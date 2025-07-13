Siu mai dons a summer crown with tender abalone. This recipe balances luxury and tradition: steamed to perfection, each bite brings whispers of the sea.

Ingredients:

Filling:

60g pork shoulder, minced

60g peeled prawns, minced

70g abalone

10g spring onion, minced

5g oyster mushrooms, minced

5g fresh ginger, grated

2.5ml sesame oil (1/2tsp)

7.5ml light soy sauce (1.5tsp)

10g sugar (2.5tsp)

5g ground white pepper (2tsp)

4g corn starch (1.5tsp)

30g tapioca starch (3tbsp)

Assembly:

12 round siu mai wrappers

Dipping sauce:

Light soy sauce + lime juice + minced chilli

Preparation:

Abalone:

Simmer 70g abalone in 200ml water with seasonings to taste for 30-60 minutes until fork-tender. Drain, let rest.

Mix filling:

In a bowl, combine pork, prawns, abalone, spring onion, mushrooms, ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar and pepper. Mix until sticky. Sprinkle corn starch and tapioca starch over mixture. Knead 2 minutes. Rest 10 minutes to meld flavours.

Shape & Wrap:

Roll filling into 15g balls. Place one ball on a wrapper. Cup the edges gently, leaving the top exposed.

Chef’s tip: Tuck like folding a silk handkerchief: tight enough to hold, loose enough to breathe. Then, place the abalone on top of the dim sum.

Steam:

Line a bamboo steamer with cabbage leaves. Arrange siu mai 1.5cm apart. Steam over rolling boil for 6 minutes until wrappers turn translucent and filling firms.

To serve:

Mix 2tbsp light soy sauce and minced chilli. Serve dumplings hot with sauce.

Abalone Siu Mai is part of O Macanese restaurant’s Prelude of Summer menu, at 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội. For reservations, please dial +84 24 3822 2800.