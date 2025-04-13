Embrace the summer breeze with Sunset Mojito, a vibrant cocktail collection infused with the fresh flavours of tropical fruits, cooling mint, and sparkling soda. Each sip is a perfect harmony of sweetness, citrusy tang, and refreshing zest, delivering a delightful experience in the elegant ambience of The Summit Bar by the talented bar manager, Vũ Thị Hồng.

Ingredients:

50ml white rum

1 lime

15ml fresh lime juice

1 dash brown sugar

15ml syrup

Fresh mint leaves

Soda

2 fresh strawberries

Preparation:

Slice a strawberry. Cut lime into 4 parts, save 1 for garnishing. Gently muddle the sliced strawberry, 3 pieces of lime, mint leaves, and brown sugar.

Pour in the fresh lime juice, white rum and syrup. Fill the glass completely with ice.

Top up the glass with soda. Stir gently to combine all the ingredients.

Garnish with fresh strawberry slices or a whole small strawberry/lime piece and a sprig of mint.

Sunset Mojito is among the Tropical Mojito Collection, which is The Summit Bar’s Cocktail of the Month. Summit Bar pearches on Level 20 of the Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Hotline: 090 177 8318. VNS