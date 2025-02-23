Linguine Creamy Sea Urchin Sauce

Experience the refined flavours of Linguine with Creamy Sea Urchin Sauce, thoughtfully created by Executive Sous Chef Kim Sang. The dish brings together the delicate savour of sea urchin and the depth of shrimp bisque, enveloping squid ink tagliatelle in a silky, umami-rich sauce. Accentuated with tobiko, seared cherry tomatoes, and fresh arugula, it offers a perfect balance of texture and taste.

Ingredients:

For the Tunnel:

Sea urchin roe: 20g

Tagliatelle squid ink pasta: 100g

Yellow lemon: 1 slice

Salt: 2g

Arugula: 8pcs

Garlic: 2g (finely chopped)

Butter: 2g

Red tobiko: 1g

Decorative flower: 1pcs

Cherry tomatoes: 3pcs (cut in half)

Sea Urchin Sauce

Shrimp bisque: 150ml

Shallot: 5g (finely chopped)

Garlic: 2ml (finely chopped)

Sea urchin roe: 10g

Cooking cream: 3ml

Preparation:

Sauté shallots, garlic, and sea urchin with a little white wine. Add shrimp bisque, bring to a boil, then blend and strain to make the sauce. Divide the sauce into two portions: one for drizzling and one for mixing with pasta.

Heat a pan and sear cherry tomatoes until slightly charred. Add cooking oil and garlic. Once fragrant, add pasta and sauce, then cook with cooking cream until the sauce thickens and coats the pasta.

Twirl the pasta onto a plate, garnish the dish, and pour the remaining sauce over the pasta.

Savour the elegance of Linguine with Creamy Sea Urchin Sauce, where every bite is a harmony of rich oceanic flavours and refined textures. This exquisite dish is part of the Business Set Lunch in February at C’est La Vie Restaurant, Mai House Saigon Hotel.

Join us at 157 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa St, Võ Thị Sáu Ward, Dist 3, HCM City, or dial (028) 7303 9000 for reservations. VNS