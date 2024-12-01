Bulgogi (Korean stir fried beef with vegetables)

Chef Kim Sumin from AC Hotel by Marriott Seoul Gangnam brings the experience of a grand Seoul-style buffet to Hồ Chí Minh City through the Korean food programme titled Journey to Seoul at Le Meridien Saigon.

The nutritious beef dish is among the most popular Korean foods. If you are a fan of K-food, the recipe is right for you to try it at home.

Bulgogi or stir-fried beef with vegetables

Ingredients: (four servings)

. Beef ribs (5cm long): 1kg

. Water: five cups or 1.25 litres

. Beef of rib broth: two cups or 500ml

. Radish: 250gr

. Carrot: 100gr

. Dried shiitake mushrooms (soaked): six or 30gr

. Chestnut: 90gr

. Jujube: three

. Cooking oil and salt to your liking.

Steamed sauce:

. Soy sauce: 4tbsp

. Pear juice: 4tbsp (or 4tbsp of water and 1tbsp of sugar)

. Sugar: 2tbsp

. Minced garlic: 2tbsp

. Sesame oil: 1tbsp

. Sesame salt: 1tbsp

. Pepper: a little bit (to your liking)

Method:

- Cut radish and carrot into 4cm wide cubes and trim the corners in a round shape.

- The shiitake mushrooms are soaked in water and the pillars are removed.

- Peel chestnuts, and remove seeds from jujube.

- Mix the rest of the ingredients with soy sauce to make a steamed sauce.

- Soak beef ribs in cold water to drain blood. Pour five cups of water into a pot and boil the ribs for about 30 minutes.

- Cool the boiled ribs, remove tough tendons or chunks of oil attached to the ribs, and add 2cm apart cuts diagonally.

- The beef rib broth is cooled down to collect oil.

- Boil the trimmed radish and carrot in boiling water for ten minutes and take them out.

- Put the boiled ribs in a pot, add the steamed sauce, mix them evenly, add two cups of beef rib broth, and boil them over medium heat for 40 minutes.

- When the ribs are ripe, add boiled radish, carrots, soaked shiitake mushrooms, chestnuts, and jujube, and add the remaining seasoning and boil them over low heat for another 15 minutes.

- When ribs and vegetables taste evenly seasoned, put them in a bowl. Advice: instead of ribs, you can use sash, brisket, or cow tail, or you can add potatoes together.

- Ribs must be boiled in advance, cooled to remove the hardened oil, and then cooked with seasoning to complete the less greasy braised ribs.

The beef dish is served during festive season-themed buffets for dinner and Sunday brunch at the Latest Recipe restaurant of Le Meridien Saigon. VNS