A vibrant and healthy blend of fresh vegetables, the Celeriac Green Soup is perfect for those looking for a light yet flavourful option. With the natural sweetness of celery and the smoothness of potato, this dish will invigorate your senses.

Ingredients:

For the soup:

60g celery (peeled, remove tough fibres)

30g potato

50g jicama

20g leek

30g onion

3g garlic

25g parsley (blanched and soaked in ice)

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for sautéing

For the Green Flan Cake:

600ml milk

400ml cooking cream

12 whole eggs

4 pieces of egg yolk

350g celery leaves

200g parsley leaves

320g cassava

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Soup

To sauté the vegetables, heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add celery, onion, and shallot, sauté until soft and fragrant.

Add cassava and continue sautéing until softened.

Pour in your choice of broth and let the mixture simmer until everything is tender.

Purée the mixture until smooth, then strain it through a fine sieve for a silky texture. Refrigerate before serving.

Green Flan Cake

Blend parsley, celery leaves, and cooking cream until smooth. Strain to remove any fibres.

Whisk together 12 eggs and 4 yolks with salt, pepper, and garlic until well combined.

Mix the strained parsley mixture with the beaten eggs. Finely chop cassava and place in a silicon mould.

To steam the flan: Pour the egg mixture over the cassava in the mould. Steam at 80°C for 25 minutes until the flan is set.

Indulge in this nourishing dish that exemplifies chef Kim Sang’s commitment to seasonal and sustainable cuisine. Available only this October at C’est La Vie Restaurant, Mai House Saigon Hotel, 157 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa St, Võ Thị Sáu Ward, District 3, HCM City, Tel: (028) 7303 9000. VNS