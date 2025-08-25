VIFA ASEAN 2025 returns to HCM City this month with Southeast Asia’s finest furniture and handicrafts

Việt Nam’s premier furniture fair returns this August, uniting the best of Southeast Asia’s craftsmanship under one roof.

The 3rd Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair (VIFA ASEAN 2025), themed “Gathering All the Best Southeast Asian Furniture”, will take place from August 26 to 29 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyễn Văn Linh Street, Tân Mỹ Ward, Hồ Chí Minh City.

More than a product showcase, it is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year, featuring a wide range of engaging activities for visitors. VIFA ASEAN 2025 also launches Asia’s autumn series of major furniture fairs, including KOFURN (South Korea), MFFM (Malaysia), CIFF, Maison Shanghai, Furniture China (China), and IFFINA (Indonesia).

This year’s fair gathers over 200 exhibitors from across Việt Nam, including Hồ Chí Minh City, Hà Nội, Đồng Nai, Đắk Lắk, Hưng Yên, Long An and Đồng Tháp, as well as participants from Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, the United States, China, India, Taiwan (China) and Hong Kong (China).

Notable exhibitors include The One, Asiades, Hiep Long, Mega Home, Yibei Vietnam, Hai Lam, Fukui, Santang, Fuquiang, MMML, Craftsman, Bao Khang, NEFS, Go Leader Vietnam, Nhat Tuong, Lac Gia, Binh Hoa Bamboo, Homeyard, Guan Yiming Vietnam, CreAsia, Glory Light, Art Fabric, Yinghui Vietnam and many others.

The event benefits from strong collaboration with government bodies, trade organisations, industry departments and associations from both domestic and international sectors.

VIFA ASEAN 2025 showcases an exceptionally diverse range of products, including:

• Indoor and outdoor furniture

• Home décor, household items and handicrafts

• Interior design, architecture, construction and emerging trends

• Machinery, equipment, raw materials and supporting services

The fair is expected to welcome over 10,000 visitors and buyers. To optimise their experience, the organiser provides a series of special support services:

• Direct assistance for visitors at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport (August 24–27)

• A free two-way shuttle bus service between First Hotel, New World Hotel and SECC (August 26–28)

• A free Factory Visit Tour (August 27–28) to Hiep Long Furniture and Craftsman Kitchen Components factories, allowing buyers to observe production first-hand

• A seminar series (August 27–28), covering two key topics: “Export Markets & Global Policies” and “Green Standards & New Product Changes”, offering the latest insights into global markets, sustainability and industry shifts

Especially notable is the exclusive One-on-One Business Matching programme, introduced for the first time this year. Available in both offline (at SECC) and online formats, it helps exhibitors connect efficiently with international buyers, particularly those unable to attend in person.

To make the experience even more memorable, the organisers are offering 2,000 special gifts at the ASEAN HOUSE (Booth No. AA16). Visitors can receive these by checking in, taking photos, posting reviews and following VIFA ASEAN’s social media channels.

At the opening ceremony, Lien Minh Company — the owner and organiser of both VIFA ASEAN and VIFA EXPO — will be presented with a certificate from the Vietnam Records Organisation. This certificate recognises “VIFA EXPO: the annual, long-established International Furniture & Home Accessories” with the largest fair scale in Việt Nam (2008 -present).

With its diverse showcase, exclusive networking opportunities and engaging activities, VIFA ASEAN 2025 reinforces its position as a must-visit destination for global buyers. It drives collaboration, promotes sustainable growth in the ASEAN furniture sector, and strengthens Hồ Chí Minh City’s role as a regional hub for furniture trade.

Find more details at: https://vifaasean.com/