Việt Nam–Italy Business Forum 2025: Unlocking opportunities for bilateral cooperation

Over the years, the partnership between Việt Nam and Italy has consistently demonstrated its value in bridging the two economies, contributing to the growth of trade, investment, and innovation. Italy is recognised for its cutting-edge technology, world-class design, and outstanding production capacity, while Việt Nam is emerging as a dynamic market with abundant potential and a young, skilled workforce. The synergy between the two economies not only marks a new leap forward but also paves the way for long-term cooperation, closely linked within global value chains.

This event is regarded as a key highlight in trade promotion activities between the two nations. Vietnamese companies will have the opportunity to meet, exchange ideas, and establish strategic cooperation with reputable associations and businesses from Italy.

The focal sectors involved include aerospace and defence, architecture and interior design, automation, consulting and organisation, cosmetics, energy, environment, food and beverage, industrial components, industrial machinery and equipment, gear motors, glass manufacturing, lifting equipment, machine tools, mechanical engineering, packaging machinery, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments, and more.

More than a business networking platform, the programme will also serve as an indispensable bridge for technology transfer and international management expertise. Vietnamese enterprises will gain access to Italy’s latest achievements in automation, green design, and sustainable manufacturing—sectors in which Italy has long been a leader in Europe. Conversely, Italian businesses see Việt Nam as a promising market with rapid economic growth, attractive investment incentives, and a strategic position in Southeast Asia.

A special feature of this year’s B2B meetings lies in its sector-focused structure, enabling enterprises from both countries to identify suitable partners more quickly and effectively. Through direct meetings and one-on-one discussions, businesses will not only explore trade opportunities but also lay the foundation for long-term collaboration, joint ventures, and participation in global supply chains.

With its practical significance, the Italy–Việt Nam Business Forum & B2B Meetings 2025 is expected to yield concrete cooperation agreements, opening a new chapter in bilateral economic and trade relations. At the same time, it will contribute to advancing green growth, innovation, and sustainable development for both nations./.