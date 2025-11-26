Textile, garment exports estimated to hit $46 billion in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s textile and garment industry is expected to achieve export revenues of US$46 billion in 2025, marking a 5.6 per cent increase compared to 2024.

The Việt Nam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) announced these positive performances at a press conference held in Hà Nội on November 25 to introduce a meeting of the association’s seventh term during 2025-2030, and the industry review conference to be held in December.

According to VITAS chairman Vũ Đức Giang, this year promises to be a milestone for the sector as it continues its strong recovery after several years of global disruptions.

The industry’s trade surplus is estimated at $21 billion, reaffirming the sector’s position as a key pillar of Việt Nam’s trade balance.

He noted that the domestic localisation rate had risen to about 52 per cent, highlighting significant progress in localising raw material supplies.

Giang emphasised VITAS’s ongoing trade promotion efforts, including 10 national programmes and 20 initiatives that have helped Vietnamese businesses participate in major international exhibitions in the US, France, Germany, Australia, Russia and Canada. These efforts have played a decisive role in maintaining and expanding market share across key global markets.

Between 2020 and 2025, the textile and garment sector faced unprecedented challenges - from the COVID-19 pandemic to rising geopolitical tensions, stricter environmental regulations, and growing protectionist measures such as US reciprocal tariffs.

Despite these pressures, Việt Nam maintained its ranking among the Top 3 textile and garment exporters globally.

Giang attributed this resilience to the dynamism of enterprises and VITAS’s role in connecting and supporting industry stakeholders.

In the past five years, VITAS has grown by 293 new members, significantly strengthening links between domestic firms and foreign-invested enterprises to optimise supply chain efficiency.

VITAS has actively partnered with major international organisations - including ILO, IFC, GIZ, IDH, WWF and KITECH - as well as global textile associations such as CNTAC, KOFOTI, ITMF, AAFA and CCI.

These collaborations have supported nearly 300 seminars and specialised training programmes on technical innovation, design, sustainability, and greenhouse-gas reduction.

A core strength of VITAS lies in its policymaking support. The association has consistently advised the National Assembly, the Government, and relevant ministries on streamlining administrative procedures, revising laws on social insurance and trade union funds, and improving tax and credit policies.

These efforts aim to enhance the overall business environment and create momentum for industry recovery and growth.

VITAS has also collaborated with other national associations to propose amendments to laws and regulations affecting production, business operations, and import–export activities across Việt Nam’s economic sectors.

Strategic vision

Entering its seventh term from 2025 to 2030, VITAS has set ambitious objectives aligned with sustainable development and the circular economy.

Key targets include export turnover of $64.5 billion by 2030, with an average annual growth rate of 6.5–7 per cent; domestic market revenue of $8-9 billion.

They will also focus on greening - digitalising the industry, increasing the localisation rate to over 60 per cent; and building a strong, internationally recognised Vietnamese fashion brand.

The association's seventh congress and the 2025 VITAS review conference will take place on December 16–17, 2025, in Hà Nội.

The event is expected to welcome around 500 participants, including government leaders, international experts, policy advisors, business executives and global brands.

Attendees will discuss strategic directions for Việt Nam’s textile and garment sector amid global volatility and explore adaptive solutions to ensure sustainable development and transition toward a circular economy. — VNS