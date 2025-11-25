GRECO 2025 showcases green growth solutions

HCM CITY — The third Green Growth Show – GRECO 2025 is being held at HCM City’s Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street until November 30, promoting innovative and sustainable technologies.

The exhibition features over 100 international and Vietnamese businesses showcasing machinery, AI applications and solutions for green growth and digital transformation, serving a wide range of business needs.

​It is divided into three areas: one on digital, AI, and semiconductor technologies, one on smart city, traffic, tourism, and energy solutions, and one on innovative and sustainable startups.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng, Deputy Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said: “HCM City is striving to promote green lifestyles and sustainable consumption trends, contributing towards the national green growth and net-zero targets.”

​This event is to create favourable conditions for local businesses, especially small- to medium-sized firms, to network and learn from leading international and domestic companies, so that they can apply circular economy models and 4.0 technologies to boost competitiveness, he added.

Nguyễn An Dân, a visitor who works in fintech, said that the exhibition's stalls are varied, and commended Vietnamese businesses' capability to manufacture modern technologies that can even serve exports.

​The exhibition, expected to welcome over 120,000 visitors, also features conferences on semiconductors and training in tech, an area where visitors can recycle plastic bottles for gifts, and networking events for international and Vietnamese businesses, as well as lively musical performances.

It is part of the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum (November 25-27), an international-level event offering a platform for businesses and officials to discuss green growth and digital transformation. — VNS