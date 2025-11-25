South Korean airline opens Incheon–Đà Nẵng flight

ĐÀ NẴNG — Budget carrier Parata Air from South Korea has launched a direct air route from Incheon to the central city, offering seven flights per week and raising the total number of direct flights from Korea to Đà Nẵng to 112 every week.

Based in Gangwon, Korea, Parata Air becomes the 11th South Korean airline to operate flights connecting cities of the Northeast Asian country with Đà Nẵng. The airline uses Airbus A330 aircraft for the route and provides passengers with free travel insurance during their journey.

Jang Dongwon, a representative of Parata Air in Đà Nẵng, said the new air link would help boost trade and tourism between Korea and both Đà Nẵng and Việt Nam as a whole. He added that the airline plans to expand flights from Seoul and Incheon to Việt Nam in the near future.

In the first 10 months of 2025, Đà Nẵng welcomed 1.8 million Korean tourists, accounting for 30 per cent of all international visitors to the city.

Đà Nẵng International Airport currently hosts 29 direct air routes, including 21 international connections, handling an average of 102 flights per day. Airport authorities said more than 21,000 domestic and international flights, carrying 3.5 million passengers, are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Korean airlines including Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul, T’way Air, Eastar Jet, Aero K and Air Premia currently operate flights from Busan, Seoul, Daegu and Cheongju to Đà Nẵng.— VNS