Vietjet rolls out up to 20% off flights to Northeast Asia

HCM CITY — Vietjet has launched a promotional campaign offering discounts of up to 20 per cent on flights to Northeast Asia, targeting rising travel demand during the Lunar year-end period and the 2026 new year holidays.

The promotion applies to Deluxe tickets booked between now and Saturday on routes linking Việt Nam with mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, the airline said.

Passengers who book through Vietjet’s website or mobile app during the promotional period can receive a 20 per cent discount by using the code DELUXE20. The discount applies to base fares only, excluding taxes and fees, with travel valid from January 15 to March 31.

Vietjet said the offer is intended to support growing demand for travel to Northeast Asia, a region that draws large numbers of visitors in the early months of the year. Popular destinations include mainland China and Hong Kong, known for their vibrant urban culture and traditional festivals, South Korea for its winter scenery and cuisine and Japan, where the cherry blossom season begins in spring.

The airline operates direct flights from Việt Nam to multiple destinations across Northeast Asia and includes checked baggage with its Deluxe ticket class. — VNS