Pepper exports hit record high in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s pepper exports maintained strong growth momentum in late 2025, lifting total export turnover in the year to a record US$1.66 billion, the highest level ever recorded by the sector.

According to the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA), the country exported 22,473 tonnes of pepper of all kinds in December, earning $146.4 million.

Compared with November, export volume rose 20.9 per cent and value increased 20.5 per cent, while year-on-year growth reached 47.2 per cent in volume and 45.5 per cent in value. Average export prices in December stood at $6,485 per tonne for black pepper and $8,565 per tonne for white pepper.

The US remained Việt Nam’s largest export market in December, accounting for 27.7 per cent of total shipments with 6,233 tonnes, followed by the UAE, China, Thailand and Germany.

For the whole of 2025, Việt Nam exported 247,482 tonnes of pepper, including 212,279 tonnes of black pepper and 35,203 tonnes of white pepper.

Although total export volume declined slightly by about 1.2 per cent compared with 2024, export value surged 26 per cent, reflecting sharply higher prices. Average export prices reached $6,607 per tonne for black pepper and $8,629 per tonne for white pepper, up more than 30 per cent year-on-year.

Despite the impact of reciprocal tariffs, which caused pepper exports to the US to fall nearly 24 per cent year-on-year, the US remained Việt Nam’s largest buyer in 2025 with 55,082 tonnes, accounting for 22.3 per cent of total exports.

Other major markets included the UAE (22,232 tonnes), China (19,923 tonnes), India (12,499 tonnes) and Germany (11,820 tonnes).

VPSA Chairwoman Hoàng Thị Liên said Việt Nam continues to lead the world in pepper exports, but the industry faces growing pressure from stricter sustainability requirements in key markets such as the EU and the US. Challenges related to soil degradation, emissions and plant diseases are prompting a shift toward regenerative farming models and low-carbon production.

Meanwhile, Phan Minh Thông, Chairman of Phúc Sinh Group, noted that many Vietnamese enterprises are investing in processing technologies to boost value-added exports, helping maintain the competitiveness of Vietnamese pepper amid global volatility.

In 2025, Việt Nam also imported 42,688 tonnes of pepper for processing and re-export, valued at $266.2 million, with Brazil remaining the largest supplier.

As spicy as pepper, cinnamon exports also hit a record, with nearly 120,300 tonnes shipped, generating $300 million in export revenue. — VNS