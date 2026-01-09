Banks promote debt sale to increase capital resources for 2026

HÀ NỘI — As the Lunar Year 2025 draws to a close, commercial banks are accelerating the sale of debts and collaterals to restructure their balance sheets and bolster capital resources for 2026, triggering a surge in asset auctions across the market.

Trading in debts and collateral has become increasingly active, with assets ranging from real estate and factories to corporate receivables being put up for sale as banks seek to reduce non-performing loan ratios to their lowest possible levels.

Leading the wave is Agribank. Its Saigon branch has announced the auction of debts worth nearly VNĐ169 billion (US$6.4 million) from three large enterprises: Forestry and Handicraft Company, Minh Quân Company and Toàn Cầu Company. The loans are secured by prime land in central wards of HCM City. With a starting price of VNĐ135.4 billion, the auction, scheduled for January 13, underscores the bank’s urgency in recovering capital.

Agribank’s Saigon branch is also offering the Cần Giờ brackish water treatment plant for sale at more than VNĐ75.4 billion, including over 12,800sq.m of production land along with modern machinery and equipment.

VietinBank and Vietcombank have also recently moved to sell large-scale debts. VietinBank’s Ba Đình branch has drawn attention by auctioning the debt of Phương Quang Company with a starting price of nearly VNĐ356 billion, secured by six properties in HCM City and Tây Ninh Province.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank has focused on resolving debts in Hà Nội, including those of Quang Minh Company worth VNĐ23.3 billion and Cường Yến Company worth VNĐ4.8 billion, with collaterals consisting of residential land in the city’s wards.

The wave of asset disposals has extended into the industrial and service sectors. BIDV’s HCM City branch is seeking a buyer for a geotextile manufacturing plant in Tây Ninh Province priced at VNĐ86.3 billion, while VPBank is offering a 10-storey petrol station in Ninh Bình Province for VNĐ41 billion.

According to bank leaders, the flurry of auctions in the final days of the Lunar Year 2025 is not merely the effort of individual lenders but reflects the broader determination of the banking sector to improve overall financial health.

A recent State Bank of Việt Nam survey on business trends among credit institutions in the first quarter of 2026 showed most lenders remain optimistic about credit quality across the system. They forecast that the non-performing loan ratio on average outstanding loans will decline by the end of 2026, alongside a continued easing of customer risk levels.

Experts from An Bình Securities Company believe 2026 will be a year in which banks benefit from a stronger economy and rising consumer demand. In particular, the legalisation of Resolution 42/2017/QH14 on handling non-performing loans is expected to provide a solid legal framework, enabling banks to speed up collateral sales and boost income from the reversal of provisions.

However, the outlook is not without risks. Analysts from Military Bank Securities Company caution that while non-performing loans have fallen, provision buffers may have been significantly depleted after two years of intensive balance sheet clean-ups. The loan loss coverage ratio is forecast to stay above 80 per cent in 2026 but is unlikely to reach 100 per cent at many banks.

Yuanta Securities Vietnam Company has also flagged potential risks as banks push credit growth in higher-risk sectors such as real estate and construction to meet profit targets. Without maintaining strong provisioning, the banking system could come under pressure from declining asset quality after 2026.

Supported by positive macro-economic signals and a stronger legal framework, the banking sector is entering 2026 with a proactive mindset, but risk management remains essential to safeguard the gains of restructuring. — BIZHUB/VNS