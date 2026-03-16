Japan, Đà Nẵng to expand investment and friendship

ĐÀ NẴNG — Investment flows from Japan into Đà Nẵng City have maintained steady long-term growth, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, while official development assistance from the Government of Japan has contributed to major infrastructure projects in central Việt Nam, including the upgrade of Đà Nẵng Port, construction of the Hải Vân Tunnel and the Đà Nẵng–Quảng Ngãi Expressway.

Consul General of the Japanese consulate in Đà Nẵng, Mori Takero, said at the first meeting of the year of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Đà Nẵng (JCCID) that investment from Japan has a long history in the city, beginning when Vijachip Corporation started investing there in 1993, and the project has remained in operation.

“Related to accumulated investment fund to Đà Nẵng, Japan has been kept in the top ranking among FDI investors in the city. Especially, Mikazuki Hotel Group of Japan opened its project, the Japanese Mikazuki Đà Nẵng Resort & Spa resort during the COVID-19 in 2022,” Mori said.

“Đà Nẵng, following its merger with former Quảng Nam Province last year, put an International Finance Centre (IFC) into operation earlier this year. Meanwhile, Aeon Mall Thanh Khê, an investment project from Japan, is scheduled to open in the city this July.”

“The economic ties between Japan and Đà Nẵng would be expanded with plans to increase the number of direct flights from Narita and Osaka to Đà Nẵng in the coming period.”

Mori also said the JCCID meeting aims to promote investment from Japanese businesses in Đà Nẵng while helping improve the city’s investment environment.

Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Phạm Đức Ấn highly appreciated the contributions of Japanese businesses to the city’s growth over the past decades, stating that the friendship between Japan and Việt Nam and between Japan and Đà Nẵng dates back more than 400 years.

He said Japanese investment ranks among the top sources of foreign direct investment in the city, with 301 projects worth US$1.22 billion.

Ấn noted that Đà Nẵng has attracted leading investors from Japan, including MuRata Manufacturing Company with investment capital of $170 million, Mikazuki Hotel Group with $167 million and Mabuchi Motors with $125 million.

“Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park attracted 69 projects from Japan with an investment of $835 million, two-thirds of the total Japanese investment in the city. Japanese businesses helped create 50,000 jobs for local employees,” Ấn said.

“The city has called for investment from Japan in fields of Free Trade Zone, IFC, semiconductor & AI, IoT, high-tech farming, education, health care and tourism. The city also drew 290,000 Japanese tourists.”

Ấn said Đà Nẵng would give top priority to Japanese investors in the International Finance Centre, Liên Chiểu Port and the establishment of a free trade zone.

He emphasised that relations between Japan and Việt Nam have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, adding that the city would continue to support and co-operate with Japanese partners in building trust and strengthening its appeal as a destination for Japanese investors and tourists.

Đà Nẵng, following its merger with Quảng Nam Province, has signed memorandums of understanding on investment and co-operation with Yokohama, Kawasaki, Nagasaki, Kisarazu, Kinokawa and Sakai, and established ties with 20 other Japanese cities including Mitsuke, Kagoshima, Okayama, Kobe, Yaizu, Fukuoka and Ohtawara.

In 2023, Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited Đà Nẵng City and former Quảng Nam Province as part of an official trip to Việt Nam. Japanese experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) also supported restoration work on the iconic Japanese Bridge in Hội An’s Old Quarter.

Residents in Hội An continue to preserve three tombs of Japanese traders who died in the town in the 17th century, located in Cẩm Châu Commune.

Annual Japan–Việt Nam Festival and cultural exchange events are organised in Đà Nẵng, Hội An and Huế City. — VNS