Viettel ranked world’s strongest telecom brand

HÀ NỘI — Viettel has topped the global telecommunications sector for brand strength in 2026, achieving a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 89.9 out of 100 and the highest possible AAA+ rating from global brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The result marks a significant milestone for the Vietnamese telecom group after two consecutive years in second place, propelling it to the top position globally in terms of brand strength within the telecom sector.

According to Brand Finance, brand strength differs from brand value. While brand value reflects the financial worth of a brand, closely linked to revenue, profitability and growth prospects, brand strength measures the level of customer trust, loyalty and engagement with the brand.

The consultancy evaluates brand strength through extensive consumer surveys and a range of performance indicators, including reputation, trustworthiness, customer preference and the likelihood that users would recommend the brand to others.

In the 2026 ranking, Viettel achieved the highest BSI score among telecom brands evaluated over the past three years, highlighting strong customer confidence and engagement with the Vietnamese operator.

Lorenzo Coruzzi, valuation director at Brand Finance, said the company performed strongly across several key metrics in the organisation’s research. Viettel scores particularly well on indicators such as reputation, trust and customers’ willingness to recommend the brand. This demonstrates that the company has not only built high brand awareness but also established strong connections with customers in its markets.

In terms of brand value, Viettel is currently valued at US$7.9 billion, making it the largest telecommunications company in Southeast Asia by brand value. The group also ranks among the world’s top 20 telecom brands and remains the only Vietnamese enterprise included in the global Top 500 brand ranking.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in London, Brand Finance is one of the world’s leading brand valuation consultancies, assessing more than 70,000 brands annually across over 20 countries.

The organisation’s valuation methodology complies with the international standard ISO 10668 for brand valuation. Under this framework, brand value is determined based on three key factors: the Brand Strength Index (BSI), industry royalty rates and projected company revenues. — VNS