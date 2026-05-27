Climate Finance Accelerator Việt Nam announces 2026 cohort of low-carbon innovators

HCM CITY — Vietnamese businesses from many sectors are developing frontier climate solutions, contributing to a diversified economy, affirmed the British Embassy to Việt Nam.

Recently, the UK Government-funded Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) Vietnam announces its 2026 cohort, featuring 13 groundbreaking businesses developing scalable solutions to support Việt Nam’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

CFA is a technical assistance programme funded by the UK Government. The CFA is implemented in 10 countries including Việt Nam and is working to develop a sustainable pipeline of bankable, low-carbon projects in each country.

The CFA is part of the UK’s efforts to support climate action on a global scale, facilitating access to finance and helping governments achieve climate targets under the Paris Agreement. It is implemented in Việt Nam by PwC.

Following a rigorous selection process, businesses were selected for their potential to deliver meaningful climate impact while contributing to economic growth, job creation and social inclusivity. The cohort spans sectors including clean energy and energy transition, e-mobility, waste management and circular economy, building and construction, agriculture, forestry, and other land use.

From 2022 to 2024, CFA Vietnam has supported 21 climate-focused businesses in accessing finance from investors.

“The new CFA cohort showcases how Vietnamese businesses are developing frontier climate solutions. From clean energy to circular economy and sustainable agroforestry, these innovators are not just tackling emissions reductions - they are contributing to a diversified economy that creates green jobs and builds the infrastructure required for an inclusive Just Energy Transition,” British Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew said.

The selected businesses represent a diverse range of sectors, each offering economically viable low-carbon solutions that also have the potential to create jobs in Việt Nam.

Through the programme, participating businesses will receive tailored technical support aimed at strengthening investment readiness and improving access to finance.

PwC Vietnam, CFA Viet Nam’s implementing partner, will provide strategic support through capacity building workshops and one-on-one guidance from financial, technical, and gender equality, disability and social inclusion experts, increasing their chances of securing funding.

Director of Capital Projects and Infrastructure at PwC Vietnam, Abhinav Goyal, shared: “We are pleased to congratulate the 13 shortlisted projects selected for this phase of the CFA Viet Nam Programme, representing approximately US$352 million in total project value.

"Emerging from 81 applications, this cohort reflects a strong and increasingly diverse pipeline of climate finance opportunities in Viet Nam across clean energy, e-mobility, circular economy, green buildings, and AFOLU sectors.

Following the support phase, the businesses will engage directly with investors and financial institutions at a match-making event in October. This will allow project developers to further refine their financial structuring through personalised discussions with interested financial institutions. — BIZHUB