Ericsson and VNPT partner to modernise airport connectivity in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Airports in Việt Nam are set for a digital connectivity boost as Ericsson and VNPT join forces to deliver next-generation mobile infrastructure for major airport projects across the country.

Ericsson and VNPT have partnered to deliver next-generation mobile infrastructure for major airport projects in Việt Nam.

This collaboration marks the first engagement between Ericsson and VNPT in the airport industry, leveraging advanced cellular connectivity to enable greater agility and advance airport operations across the country.

Under the collaboration, VNPT will deploy Ericsson’s latest radios and RAN Compute solutions to support enhanced connectivity across the airport environment. These solutions will provide high-capacity C-band coverage optimised for dense indoor environments typical of airport terminals, alongside multi-band support to ensure seamless compatibility and roaming for international travellers.

The cutting-edge baseband products deliver high processing capability, energy efficiency and a software-defined architecture that supports multi-technology operation and smooth scaling as demand grows. Together, these capabilities will modernise passenger and operational connectivity, enabling secure, high-capacity communications to support critical airport operations, enhanced passenger services and future-ready digital use cases.

VNPT Deputy CEO Nguyễn Nam Long said: “Airports worldwide are increasingly adopting advanced cellular connectivity to improve operational efficiency, streamline passenger experiences and enable secure, seamless communications across airport systems and assets.

The enhanced connectivity that we will provide as part of this airport modernisation project will support smarter operations across areas such as passenger processing, baggage handling and asset management while helping the airport to operate more efficiently.”

Rita Mokbel, President of Ericsson Vietnam, said: “This collaboration with VNPT represents an important milestone for Ericsson’s enterprise connectivity initiatives in Việt Nam. By bringing our latest radio and baseband technology to this project, we are enabling secure, high-performance connectivity that will help modernise airport operations, enhance passenger experiences and support the airport’s digital transformation journey.”

This deployment reinforces Ericsson’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s digital transformation and strengthening its position in delivering advanced connectivity solutions across industries. — VNS