Việt Nam, France launch AI and Digital Twin research centres

HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Centre (NIC) and French technology group Dassault Systèmes on Thursday inaugurated two research centers focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies, marking an expansion of France-Việt Nam cooperation in strategic sectors.

The launch of the two centres – the Research and Development Center and a Center of Excellence for AI and Digital Twin – implements Resolution 57, issued by the Politburo in December 2024, which aims to accelerate science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

AI and digital twin technologies are becoming essential as countries and corporations seek competitive advantage and technological autonomy. The new centers will focus on applying these technologies across aerospace, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and smart cities.

"This event demonstrates the growing confidence of French and European partners in Việt Nam's investment environment and long-term vision in strategic technology fields," Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng said at the opening ceremony.

Samson Khaou, Executive Vice President for Asia-Pacific at Dassault Systèmes, said the launch builds on more than 20 years of engagement with Vietnamese enterprises, partners, and academia.

Khaou said both initiatives will play a key role in developing highly skilled engineers who can drive industry-focused innovation and support the nation's hi-tech priorities.

The centres will train students and industry professionals using Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The Center of Excellence will initially focus on aerospace before expanding into semiconductors and advanced mobility.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Tâm described the partnership as an exemplary model combining the State's strategic vision, world-class corporate technology capabilities, and Việt Nam's growing innovation ecosystem.

"These centres are not only places for technology research and development but also spaces for training, nurturing talents, and supporting Vietnamese enterprises to master, apply, and create advanced strategic technologies," Tâm said.

Long-term commitment

Võ Xuân Hoài, Deputy Director of NIC, said the centers are expected to support national priorities in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation for sustainable socio-economic development.

The R&D Center will localise AI-based digital twin solutions using global industry best practices in a secure and autonomous digital environment.

Dassault Systèmes has maintained operations in Việt Nam for two decades, working with local enterprises and academic institutions on digital and industrial transformation projects.

Deputy PM Dũng urged Dassault Systèmes to expand its R&D operations in Việt Nam, aiming to employ 1,000 high-quality engineers at its Vietnamese R&D center by 2030.

He also called on the group to connect companies within its network to expand investment in Việt Nam, focusing initially on 11 strategic technology sectors. He requested stronger cooperation with domestic partners on technology transfer to gradually establish Việt Nam as the group's investment hub in Southeast Asia.

The Ministry of Finance and NIC should facilitate foreign partners' participation in developing technology infrastructure, including R&D centers, incubators, and shared laboratories, the Deputy PM said.

He asked international organisations and foreign missions, particularly the French Embassy and EU Delegation, to continue supporting Việt Nam's integration into global value and supply chains.

"The Vietnamese Government commits to continue improving the investment and business environment, always accompanying and facilitating domestic and foreign investors to operate effectively and sustainably," the Deputy PM affirmed. — BIZHUB/VNS