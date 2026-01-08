Politics & Law
Home Economy

Mobile Money transaction limit raised tenfold to VNĐ100 million monthly

January 08, 2026 - 20:30
Government increases monthly transaction cap for Mobile Money accounts from VNĐ10 million to VNĐ100 million.

 

The VNĐ100 million monthly limit applies to money transfers and payments through a single Mobile Money account. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government has raised the monthly transaction limit for Mobile Money accounts to VNĐ100 million (US$3,850), a tenfold increase from the previous cap, as it moves to expand digital payment options for consumers.

Decree 368/2025/NĐ-CP, issued early this month by the Government, sets out comprehensive rules for Mobile Money service providers and marks a significant expansion of the payment service that has gained particular traction in rural areas.

The VNĐ100 million monthly limit applies to money transfers and payments through a single Mobile Money account. Customers can use an additional VNĐ100 million per month for specific payments including public services, electricity, water, telecommunications, transportation, school fees, hospital fees, insurance, and bank loan repayments.

Each customer can open only one Mobile Money account per service provider. The decree states that eligible customers must be individuals using mobile phone subscriptions provided by licensed Mobile Money service operators.

Mobile Money was initiated by the Ministry of Information and Communications – now the Ministry of Science and Technology – to promote cashless payments. Unlike e-wallets, Mobile Money provides users with an account directly linked to their mobile phone subscription.

The service was licensed by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) for pilot operation starting in late 2021, which was later extended through the end of 2025.

At a press conference late last month, SBV’s representatives reported that by the end of September 2025, total Mobile Money account transactions exceeded 290 million with a value of more than VNĐ8.5 trillion. The country has about 10.89 million registered Mobile Money accounts, with 70 per cent of users located in rural and remote areas.

Account holders can deposit cash, receive transfers from banks or e-wallets, withdraw cash, transfer money, and pay for goods and services. All transactions must be conducted in Vietnamese đồng, with international payments processed through approved banks. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

Mobile Money

More on this story

Economy

PM urges Garment 10 Corporation to become international fashion group

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked State-owned Garment 10 Corporation to focus on accelerating green and digital transformation, moving decisively towards net-zero emissions, applying AI and big data in production, upgrading its position in global value chains, and building a global brand representing Vietnamese intelligence and culture.

