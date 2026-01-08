Việt Nam–Japan trade surpasses $50 billion for the first time

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Japan crossed a major commercial milestone last year as two-way trade turnover exceeded US$50 billion for the first time, underscoring the strength and momentum of bilateral economic ties.

The achievement also reaffirmed Japan’s position as one of Việt Nam’s largest and most stable trading partners at a time of continued volatility in the global economy.

The Việt Nam Trade Office in Japan reported that bilateral trade delivered positive results throughout the year. Citing statistics from the Department of Customs, total import-export turnover between the two countries reached more than $51.43 billion, an increase of 11.28 per cent compared to 2024.

Việt Nam’s exports to Japan amounted to $26.77 billion, up 8.77 per cent, while imports from Japan reached $24.68 billion, a year-on-year rise of 14.13 per cent. As a result, Việt Nam recorded a trade surplus of $2.09 billion with Japan last year.

Key Vietnamese export groups to Japan include textiles and garments; transport vehicles and spare parts; machinery, equipment, tools and other spare parts; wood and wood products; mobile phones and components; computers, electronic products and components; footwear; seafood; coffee; fruits and vegetables; cashew nuts and pepper.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam imports a wide range of products from Japan, notably computers, electronic products and components; machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts; iron and steel products; fabrics; automobile components and spare parts; and seafood.

Notably, the two largest import categories – computers and electronic components, and machinery and equipment – together accounted for nearly 54 per cent of Việt Nam’s total import value from Japan.

The structure of Việt Nam–Japan trade in 2025 remained highly complementary, reflecting the respective strengths of both economies and their deep integration into global supply chains.

Tạ Đức Minh, commercial counsellor of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Japan, said the $50 billion milestone was not only historically significant but also reflected the substantive and sustainable growth of economic cooperation between the two countries amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

He added that these positive outcomes were closely linked to the strategic guidance of Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade in promoting bilateral economic and trade relations.

The ministry has laid an important foundation enabling businesses in both countries to expand cooperation and integrate more deeply into regional and global value chains, Minh said.

This progress has been driven by the negotiation and effective implementation of free trade agreements, including the Việt Nam–Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, alongside policies helping enterprises take advantage of tariff preferences and guidance on developing key export sectors.

To sustain and accelerate growth in bilateral trade, Minh said the trade office would proactively monitor and analyse developments that could affect trade between Japan and Việt Nam this year, promptly advising the Government and ministry leaders on policy responses and issuing early warnings to the business community.

Efforts will also continue to intensify trade promotion, diversify export products for the Japanese market, expand market development activities in Japan and invite Japanese business delegations to take part in domestic trade promotion programmes.

In addition, the trade office will support enterprises in boosting competitiveness by providing market information, updating technical standards and import regulations, and assisting Vietnamese companies with brand building and product marketing in Japan, including identifying reputable distribution partners and connecting with suitable retail channels.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Japan has served as a direct and effective bridge between businesses of the two countries. In 2025, it coordinated and supported Vietnamese enterprises in participating in major trade and investment promotion events, including Foodex Japan 2025, the M-Tech Manufacturing Expo, Gift Show, DIY Show, fashion and textile exhibitions, building and decoration fairs, as well as Việt Nam festivals in Tokyo and Kanagawa.

The office also hosted Japanese business delegations in Việt Nam for trade fairs and market surveys, connecting companies across key sectors. These efforts helped boost trade and strengthen market knowledge, technical standards, and long-term cooperation.

With the support of the MoIT, the direct assistance of the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, and the proactive efforts of the business community, the Việt Nam – Japan trade and investment cooperation is expected to grow strongly in the time to come. — VNS