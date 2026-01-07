Vietjet partners with Australia's Kooyong Classic 2026

With Vietjet, passengers can travel between Việt Nam and Australia's biggest cities such as Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth. — Photo courtesy of the airline

MELBOURNE — Vietjet is extending its partnership with the Kooyong Classic 2026, one of Australia’s most prestigious tennis tournaments, returning as the official airline partner for a second consecutive season as the carrier steps up its presence on the Việt Nam–Australia route.

The collaboration not only helps strengthen international air links but also acts as a bridge for promoting sports, culture and people-to-people exchanges worldwide, Vietjet said in a statement.

Working with the Tennis Kooyong Classic, Vietjet is rolling out a series of experiences and games at the tournament, giving tourists and tennis fans the chance to hunt for promotional air tickets with discounts of up to 50 per cent on direct flights between Việt Nam and Australia. The offers are valid for travel from February 1 to May 27.

The programme also includes e-vouchers worth nearly VNĐ1.8 million each, equivalent to US$75, along with a lucky draw for round-trip flight tickets, creating further opportunities for sports fans and travellers to explore international destinations in the near future.

This year’s Kooyong Classic is being held in Melbourne, Australia, from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

With Vietjet, passengers can fly between Việt Nam and Australia’s major cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, while also connecting onward to numerous destinations across the Asia-Pacific region. — VNS