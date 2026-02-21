Cần Thơ farmer pioneers sustainable pathway to elevate Vietnamese farm produce

CẦN THƠ — Amid climate change and increasing saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, a farmer in Cần Thơ Province's Cù Lao Dung Commune has shown how sustainable, technology-driven cultivation can substantially raise the value of Vietnamese agricultural produce and reposition it in premium markets at home and abroad.

Trần Văn Phục, once an ordinary farmer with saline-affected land, has successfully bred the Sân Tiên pink rose apple, a variety that tolerates salinity of up to 1 per mille for about a week and also meets high commercial standards.

His model marks a shift from volume-based production to value-oriented, traceable and climate-resilient agriculture.

After years of experimentation using An Phước rootstock, Phục developed the third-generation Sân Tiên variety, now regarded as the most suitable for brackish soil in Cù Lao Dung.

While many fruit trees struggle in such conditions, the new rose apple thrives, offering a practical response to one of the region’s most pressing environmental challenges.

The fruit stands out for its size and quality, with just three to four large seedless fruits making up a kilogram.

They are crisp, aromatic and firm, with a sugar content of 15–16° Brix – nearly double that of conventional varieties – delivering natural sweetness suited to modern consumer preferences.

Though the trees can bear fruit year-round, Phục limits harvests to three main cycles annually and allows the orchard to lie fallow during the rainy season.

During extended dry spells, fruiting is staggered to prevent nutrient depletion.

On 1,000sq.m, output could potentially reach four tonnes per harvest, but he caps it at two tonnes to preserve soil health and long-term productivity.

He follows strict organic standards.

The fruit is protected with mesh bags immediately after flowering to prevent pest damage, and an additional number of paper layers is applied 30 days before harvest.

Every input from fertiliser to packaging is recorded and embedded in QR codes printed on product labels, enabling full traceability.

By 2025 the Sân Tiên brand had secured intellectual property protection and organic certification for 40 hectares, strengthening its credibility in premium retail channels.

Economic returns reflect the strategy’s effectiveness.

Mature trees yield 35–40kg under controlled management, and top-grade fruit sells for around VNĐ230,000 per kilogram (US$9) and second-grade fruit for VNĐ150,000–160,000 (US$5.9–6.3).

The average annual revenue per hectare reaches roughly VNĐ3 billion (US$118,000).

After deducting expenses of around VNĐ400 million per hectare (US$15,700), the profit is VNĐ2 billion (US$79,000), a remarkable figure for fruits in Việt Nam.

Rather than competing on quantity, the model shows that branding, certification and disciplined output management can position Vietnamese fruits in the high-end segment.

Extending the value chain

Sân Tiên Co., Ltd., led by Phục, has invested in cold storage capable of preserving fruits for up to 30 days at 10–14°C and built a HACCP-compliant processing facility.

The company now produces jams, juices, syrups, and rose apple wine, while blossoms are used to make tea.

Export samples sent to Europe and the Middle East have received positive feedback.

To meet strict import standards, greenhouse cultivation is being explored to further stabilise quality.

Despite the rose apple’s natural susceptibility to bruising, improved handling and cold-chain logistics have made long-distance transport increasingly viable.

Beyond profitability, the orchard provides regular employment for nearly 50 locals.

Plans are underway to expand certified growing areas to more than 1,000 hectares through farmer cooperation, creating a consolidated raw material zone for export.

From saline soil to premium shelves, the Sân Tiên pink rose apple reflects a broader transformation in Vietnamese agriculture, one in which sustainability, traceability and value addition form the foundation for elevating the global standing of Việt Nam’s farm produce. — VNS