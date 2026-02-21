Traditional Tết connects Vietnamese communities worldwide and international friends

|The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand organised the “Community Tết 2026” programme under the theme “Radiant Việt Nam” on February 5, 2026. — VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — As Lunar New Year approaches, Vietnamese people living, studying and working across the globe gather to celebrate and turn their hearts towards their homeland.
Traditional Tết serves as a meaningful occasion to strengthen bonds within the overseas Vietnamese community while fostering exchanges with local societies through culturally rich activities and diverse traditional cuisine. It is a time to share warmth and solidarity, reinforcing the spirit of unity among Vietnamese far from home. VNS
A special performance by children of the Vietnamese diaspora and staff of Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate General of Việt Nam in New York (United States).
A cultural performance by the Vietnamese community in Hungary during the Community Tết celebration for the Year of the Horse 2026.
Visitors attend the 2026 Spring Food Festival in Vientiane, Laos, on January 30, 2026.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, in coordination with the Lao–Vietnamese Bilingual School Nguyễn Du in Vientiane, organised the 2026 Spring Food Festival on January 30, 2026.
A xẩm folk singing corner featured at the "Community Tết 2026" programme under the theme "Radiant Việt Nam" in Thailand.
The Vietnamese community in the city of Rychnov nad Kněžnou in northeastern Czech Republic celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026.
More than 1,000 Vietnamese living, studying and working in Hungary, along with numerous local friends, attend the "Community Tết – Welcoming the Year of the Horse 2026" programme in Budapest on February 13, 2026.
A delegation from the Lao Embassy in the Republic of Korea, led by Ambassador Kaimani Orabun, visits and extends Lunar New Year greetings to staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea on February 6, 2026.
