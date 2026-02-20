PM urges faster progress of expressway projects in Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng provinces

LẠNG SƠN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính inspected construction sites and encouraged workers on the Hữu Nghị–Chi Lăng and Đồng Đăng–Trà Lĩnh expressway projects on Friday (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year), while directing efforts to accelerate their progress.

The Hữu Nghị–Chi Lăng project, the first section of the eastern North–South expressway, spans 60km through seven communes and wards in the northern province of Lạng Sơn, directly linking three international border gates – Hữu Nghị, Cốc Nam, and Tân Thanh.

With a total investment of VNĐ11.8 trillion (US$454.37 million), it was launched on April 21, 2024. Contractors have mobilised over 3,200 workers and more than 1,200 machines across 150 construction points, with completed workload reaching 63 per cent of contract value and 50km already opened to technical traffic.

Meanwhile, the Đồng Đăng–Trà Lĩnh expressway stretches 121km and is being developed in two phases under the PPP model with a total investment of VNĐ25.55 trillion. Its first phase, stretching over 93km long, includes two tunnels and 64 overpasses and has achieved 65 per cent of contract value, with 85km technically connected. Simultaneous implementation of both phases has helped cut more than VNĐ500 billion in costs.

Inspecting the sites and witnessing the strong progress, PM Chính commended investors, contractors – particularly Đèo Cả Group – and engineers and workers for their efforts.

He stressed that infrastructure development is a prerequisite for socio-economic growth, noting that the expressways will enhance connectivity for Lạng Sơn and Cao Bằng, especially with border gates to China, thereby boosting trade, investment, and tourism and creating new livelihoods for local people.

The PM presented Tết gifts to residents participating in the projects, thanking them for handing over land and supporting construction, and expressed his hope that they will continue to back the projects and make use of new development space generated by the routes.

Visiting and extending New Year wishes to engineers and workers on site, he praised their dedication to working through the holiday and called on all parties to maintain the spirit of “working through sun and rain”, organising round-the-clock shifts and focusing on action to put both expressways into operation by April 30, in celebration of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification and the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh.

After conducting an on-site inspection and encouraging the forces stationed at the construction site, the PM held a working session with leaders of ministries, agencies, investors, and contractors involved in Đông Khê Commune, Cao Bằng Province, to review the implementation of the Hữu Nghị–Chi Lăng and Đồng Đăng–Trà Lĩnh expressway projects.

Concluding the meeting, PM Chính stressed that Lạng Sơn and Cao Bằng are frontier provinces of strategic importance, falling within the Party’s and the State’s policy of developing strategic infrastructure in key regions.

Commending the spirit of initiative, bold thinking, and accountability shown by relevant stakeholders in the face of difficulties, the government leader affirmed the goal of completing Phase 1 of both expressway sections by May 19.

Based on proposals from ministries, local authorities, investors, and contractors, the premier agreed in principle to allocate capital for the two projects, and instructed the Ministry of Finance to urgently review and propose to the Government's permanent members measures to mobilise and balance funding from various sources.

With several residential sites and technical infrastructure works yet to be handed over, the PM called for swift site clearance to ensure the projects' progress. He underscored that implementation must safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of local residents, applying existing mechanisms and policies in a flexible and creative manner, while ensuring fairness and upholding the principle that whatever best serves the people should be prioritised.

PM Chính directed the establishment of a command for the "Đông Khê Campaign 2026", which targets 85 days and nights to complete the two expressways. The command will review plans, draw up action programmes, adjust critical timelines, and implement measures to accelerate construction.

Regarding the proposal to invest in the Bắc Kạn–Cao Bằng expressway, he noted that the area remains underdeveloped, with rudimentary transport infrastructure limited to grade-3 and grade-4 mountain roads. As the region lacks a convenient transport network, he instructed a review of the total investment for the expressway. Following the Party General Secretary’s recent approval, the project will be implemented under fast-track procedures in accordance with the Law on Public Investment.

The PM stressed that its construction must be completed within three years, emphasising that this is a key project expected to make a significant contribution to socio-economic development across the region.

Later the same day, PM Chính visited the Đông Khê resettlement, which houses residents affected by the Đồng Đăng–Trà Lĩnh expressway project.

Visiting families in the resettlement area and thanking them for handing over land for the project, the PM affirmed that the Party and the State have no greater objective than safeguarding independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity while improving the well-being of the people. He instructed local authorities to ensure that residents relocated to new homes enjoy living standards at least equal to, or better than, their previous conditions, and to pay due attention to livelihood support.

On the occasion, he also visited and presented gifts to officers and soldiers of the border guard and other functional forces on duty at Tân Thanh International Border Gate in Lạng Sơn Province.

Earlier, on the evening of Thursday (the third day of the Lunar New Year), PM Chính directly inspected and encouraged officials, engineers, and workers working through the holiday at the Hữu Nghị-Chi Lăng expressway construction site at kilometre 45 in Nhân Lý Commune and at IC03 interchange in Kỳ Lừa Ward, Lạng Sơn.

Presenting gifts to workers on duty, the government leader acknowledged and commended their strong sense of responsibility and efforts to overcome difficulties. — VNA/VNS