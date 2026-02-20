One more victim found from boat capsize accident in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — Another victim has been found in the boat capsize in the central province of Quảng Trị on Friday morning, bringing the total fatalities to three.

The body of Nguyễn Văn Tâm, 68, was discovered at around 9:30am not far from the accident site and has been handed over to his family for funeral arrangements.

The remaining victim, Nguyễn Diễm Chinh, 14, is still missing.

On 11.30am on Thursday, a boat carrying seven members of a family, all residing in Tuyên Bình Commune, capsized while travelling on the Gianh River.

Five people were rescued by a local resident, but two were later confirmed dead. None of the victims were wearing life jackets.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Following reports of the incident, local authorities mobilised residents and equipment to search for the missing victims. Quảng Trị People’s Committee Vice Chairman Hoàng Xuân Tân was present at the scene to direct search and rescue efforts.

By 9.30pm on Thursday, more than 100 people, along with various vehicles and specialised equipment, had been deployed to carry out rescue operations, though efforts were hampered by darkness and deep water at the accident site. — VNS