Two dead, two missing after boat capsizes in Gianh river

QUẢNG TRỊ — A boat capsized on the Gianh River in Tuyên Bình Commune on February 19, leaving two people dead and two missing, with search efforts still under way as of 2pm, local authorities said.

The two fatalities were identified as Cao Thị Nghịa (born 1958) and Nguyễn An Nhân (born 2023). The two missing were Nguyễn Văn Tâm (born 1958) and Nguyễn Diễm Chinh (born 2012). All were residents of Tuyên Bình Commune in Quảng Trị.

According to initial information, at around 11.30am, a boat carrying about seven members of a family from the commune was travelling on the Gianh River when it suddenly capsized.

A local resident who discovered the incident promptly reached the scene and rescued five people, including two who were later confirmed dead. Two others remained missing.

After receiving the report, authorities in Tuyên Bình Commune mobilised local forces and equipment, coordinating with the commune police, Quảng Trị provincial police and local residents to conduct rescue operations and search for the missing victims.

Nguyễn Văn Sáu, secretary of the Tuyên Bình Commune Party Committee, said the section of the river where the accident occurred has deep water, creating significant difficulties for search and rescue efforts. — VNS