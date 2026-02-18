Fishermen set sail through Tết in hopes of a bumper catch

Fireworks shop explosion kills 12 in central China
GIA LAI — During the Lunar New Year holiday, Tam Quan seaport in Gia Lai Province remains a hive of activity as hundreds of fishing vessels prepare for long offshore journeys, maintaining their presence on traditional fishing grounds.
Right after the first day of Tết, many boats wasted no time in setting sail, hoping to secure an abundant catch at the start of the new year. More than 800 vessels operate out of Tam Quan fishing port, the majority specialising in offshore tuna fishing. VNS
|Fishermen prepare ice for their first offshore trip of the Lunar New Year. VNA/VNS Photos
|Families bid farewell to fishermen at Tam Quan estuary as vessels set sail at the start of Spring.