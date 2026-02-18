Politics & Law
Home Society

Fishermen set sail through Tết in hopes of a bumper catch

February 18, 2026 - 19:21
Even during the Lunar New Year, hundreds of vessels at Tam Quan Port head back to sea, eager to begin the year with a successful voyage.

GIA LAI — During the Lunar New Year holiday, Tam Quan seaport in Gia Lai Province remains a hive of activity as hundreds of fishing vessels prepare for long offshore journeys, maintaining their presence on traditional fishing grounds.

Right after the first day of Tết, many boats wasted no time in setting sail, hoping to secure an abundant catch at the start of the new year. More than 800 vessels operate out of Tam Quan fishing port, the majority specialising in offshore tuna fishing. VNS

Fishermen prepare ice for their first offshore trip of the Lunar New Year. VNA/VNS Photos
Families bid farewell to fishermen at Tam Quan estuary as vessels set sail at the start of Spring.

