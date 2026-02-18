Fishermen set sail through Tết in hopes of a bumper catch

GIA LAI — During the Lunar New Year holiday, Tam Quan seaport in Gia Lai Province remains a hive of activity as hundreds of fishing vessels prepare for long offshore journeys, maintaining their presence on traditional fishing grounds.

Right after the first day of Tết, many boats wasted no time in setting sail, hoping to secure an abundant catch at the start of the new year. More than 800 vessels operate out of Tam Quan fishing port, the majority specialising in offshore tuna fishing. VNS