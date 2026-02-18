Spring on the frontline: Island troops celebrate Tết in Bạch Long Vĩ

HẢI PHÒNG — While the mainland is filled with the colours and festivities of Spring, officers and soldiers stationed in Bạch Long Vĩ Special Administrative Zone, Hải Phòng City, are welcoming the Lunar New Year on duty at the nation’s maritime frontier.

The Island Defence Battalion of Bạch Long Vĩ, under the Military Command of Hải Phòng, is tasked with training and maintaining combat readiness, serving as a core force in safeguarding sovereignty over the island and surrounding waters.

Building on the traditions of its predecessor units over nearly five decades, the battalion has maintained a firm presence on the island, overcoming harsh weather and logistical challenges. Through unity and self-reliance, the unit has steadily improved its infrastructure and living conditions alongside the development of the special zone.

According to Bùi Trung Tiến, Secretary of the Party Committee of Bạch Long Vĩ Special Administrative Zone, readiness to defend the island has become a defining characteristic of the battalion’s personnel. That spirit has been shaped by long days confronting rough seas, night watches at sea and close bonds among comrades.

For island soldiers, Tết is not measured by days off or family reunions, but by familiar seasonal signs such as migratory birds returning from the north and the chill of the winter monsoon. These signals mark the arrival of Spring in a setting far from the bustle of urban celebrations.

Medical personnel also remain on duty throughout the holiday. Lieutenant Colonel Lê Ngọc Trọng, head of the Military-Civilian Medical Clinic, said Tết often brings heavier responsibilities, including healthcare for troops and support for fishermen, with round-the-clock readiness maintained in all weather conditions.

“For us, Tết is another season of caring for the health of our soldiers and ensuring fishermen can go to sea with peace of mind,” he said.

For young recruits such as Private Nguyễn Văn Thái, who enlisted in 2025, 2026 marks his first Lunar New Year away from home. Despite the absence of family gatherings, he expressed pride in serving at the frontline during the country’s most significant holiday.

Battalion Political Commissar Major Phạm Xuân Nha said preparations for Tết were made early to ensure adequate supplies and a warm atmosphere for personnel. The unit boosted food production, carefully stocked provisions and decorated barracks to create a festive environment.

Traditional activities such as wrapping bánh chưng, along with sports and cultural events, were organised to foster solidarity. However, combat readiness remains paramount, with all posts and duty shifts strictly maintained under the principle of celebrating the New Year without neglecting assigned tasks.

Major Nha emphasised that safeguarding national sovereignty remains the unit’s highest priority. Despite challenges and homesickness during the holiday season, officers and soldiers continue to uphold vigilance and commitment to their mission.

As Spring arrives, the presence of island troops standing watch amid the waves underscores ongoing efforts to maintain stability and protect the country’s maritime sovereignty. VNS