Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

New year, stronger ties

February 17, 2026 - 10:26
As the Lunar New Year begins, ambassadors from Colombia, Brazil and Cuba share their reflections on the special Tết holiday, cultural connections and the growing ties between their countries and Việt Nam. From the symbolic strength of the horse to expanding economic and cultural cooperation, they send heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity and new beginnings.

see also

More on this story

Society

Tết on duty for the “white-coated soldiers”

Amid the joyful reunions of the early days of the Lunar New Year, doctors at the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Hospital Đồng Hới in Quảng Trị Province maintain strict round-the-clock duty to ensure uninterrupted emergency care, medical treatment and public health services throughout the Tết holiday.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom