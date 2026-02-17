New year, stronger ties

As the Lunar New Year begins, ambassadors from Colombia, Brazil and Cuba share their reflections on the special Tết holiday, cultural connections and the growing ties between their countries and Việt Nam. From the symbolic strength of the horse to expanding economic and cultural cooperation, they send heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity and new beginnings.
On the final day of the lunar year, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited medical facilities in the capital to extend Lunar New Year wishes and review emergency and treatment readiness during the Tết holiday.
On the morning of February 16 (the last day of the twelfth lunar month), known as 30 Tết, Hanoians head to the year’s final market not only to complete their shopping, but to savour the atmosphere of Spring and honour a long-standing cultural ritual.
Amid the joyful reunions of the early days of the Lunar New Year, doctors at the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Hospital Đồng Hới in Quảng Trị Province maintain strict round-the-clock duty to ensure uninterrupted emergency care, medical treatment and public health services throughout the Tết holiday.